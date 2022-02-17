Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Having completed the six-race West Coast swing to open the 2022 season, the Monster Energy Supercross Series will enter Round 7 in Minneapolis (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET, CNBC) with two former champions re-emerging as serious 450 title contenders

Jason Anderson, the 2018 champ, and Eli Tomac, who won the title in 2020, are the series’ multiple race winners with more than a third of the season completed. Anderson won the most recent race at Anaheim, California, after also winning at Oakland. Tomac scored consecutive victories in Anaheim and Glendale, Arizona.

Both riders changed rides this season as Tomac moved to Yahama after six years with Kawasaki, which hired Anderson.

“How impressive they’ve been on new teams has been fun to watch,” NBC Sports analyst Ricky Carmichael said (video above). “Mad kudos to the team members and Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson themselves. It shows their dedication, the team’s dedication and how much work went into their preparation.

“They have established themselves as the favorites thus far. I still need to see a few more races to really, really, really know those are the two guys who are going to take this to the end of the series in Salt Lake City. But certainly, it’s been a lot of fun to watch those guys and the level that they’re at and how they find each other each weekend.”

Tomac takes a 12-point lead (134-122) over Anderson into U.S. Bank Stadium. Third-ranked Chase Sexton and Ken Roczen also have won events this season.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 7 of the 2022 Supercross season in Minneapolis:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 7 in Minneapolis will begin live Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 11 a.m. ET. A replay will be shown Sunday at noon ET on NBC.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 6 in Anaheim:

11:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

11:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

11:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

12:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

5:06 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

5:20 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

5:34 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

5:48 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

6:19 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

6:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

6:54 p.m.: 250 Main Event

7:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 7 in Minneapolis

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

ROUND 6: Anderson triumphs in Anaheim

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings