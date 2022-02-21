Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The streets of downtown St. Petersburg will be roaring nonstop this weekend as the NTT IndyCar Series returns to open its 2022 schedule Sunday (noon ET, NBC).

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Pete also will feature five other series with GT America, Mazda MX-5 Cup, USF2000, Indy Pro 200 and Indy Lights racing in 10 events over three days on the 14-turn, 1.8-mile layout.

It’s the 11th time IndyCar has started its season in St. Pete but the first time since 2019 because of pandemic disruptions that shuffled the race the past two years.

Colton Herta is the defending winner of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, leading 97 of 100 laps last April for his first of three victories last season.

We're back to kicking off the @IndyCar season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding! Find out how the drivers plan to kick off the season and then join us, February 25-27, 2022. Get tickets at https://t.co/eV5z9phlrR#FirestoneGP / #RPFunding pic.twitter.com/mPqLEdvSW6 — GPSTPETE (@GPSTPETE) February 18, 2022

Here’s the IndyCar weekend schedule for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

(All times are Eastern)

IndyCar weekend schedule: Thursday, Feb. 24

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage open

9-10 a.m.: Track walk

12:10-12:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

2-2:45 p.m.: GT America practice

3-3:30 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

3:45-4:15 p.m.: USF2000 practice

4:30-5 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup practice

5:15-6 p.m.: GT America practice

6 p.m.: IndyCar garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Friday, Feb. 25

7:45-8:15 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

8:30-8:45 a.m.: GT America qualifying, Race 1

8:50-9:05 a.m.: GT America qualifying, Race 2

9 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

9:20-9:50 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying, Race 1

10:05-10:50 a.m.: Indy Lights practice

11:05-11:25 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup qualifying

11:40 a.m.-12:25 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

12:40-1:25 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

1:40-2:10 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

2:25-3:25 p.m.: GT America, Race 1

3:40-4:25 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock)

4:40-5:25 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 1

5:40-6:10 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

6 p.m.: IndyCar garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Saturday, Feb. 26

6 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8-8:45 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000, Race 2

9-9:45 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock)

10-10:45 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 2

11 a.m.-noon: GT America, Race 2

12:30-1:45 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock)

4:45 p.m.: IndyCar garage closes

IndyCar weekend schedule: Sunday, Feb. 27

6 a.m.: IndyCar garage opens

8:45-9:15 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock)

9:30-10:30 a.m.: Indy Lights race (Peacock)

10:45-11:25 a.m.: USF2000, Race 2

11:50 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series driver introductions

12:30 p.m.: Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (100 laps, NBC)