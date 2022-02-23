Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Anderson carries a two-race winning streak as the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross Series enters Round 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).

With a series-high three victories, Anderson is three points (151-148) behind Eli Tomac, who has two wins.

Anderson, who had went winless for three seasons after winning the 2018 championship, is on the Kawasaki ride that previously belonged to Tomac, who moved to Yahama after six years. They are the only multiple race winners in Supercross’ premier division this year.

Round 8 in Arlington will mark the second time this season (and the 10th time overall) that the Triple Crown format will be used in Monster Energy Supercross. Tomac won the Round 5 Triple Crown at Glendale, Arizona, with two wins and a third. The 2022 season’s third and final Triple Crown race will be Round 13 in St. Louis.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 8 of the 2022 Supercross season in Arlington:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 8 in Arlington will begin live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 8 in Arlington:

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

8:10 p.m.: 250 Race 1

8:35 p.m.: 450 Race 1

9:15 p.m.: 250 Race 2

9:33 p.m.: 450 Race 2

10:09 p.m.: 250 Race 3

10:36 p.m.: 450 Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 8 in Arlington

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

ROUND 6: Anderson triumphs in Anaheim

ROUND 7: Anderson takes advantage of late stumble by Sexton

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings

