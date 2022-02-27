IndyCar St Pete results and points standings: Scott McLaughlin opened the 2022 season as a first-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series, holding off defending series champion Alex Palou for a victory in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.
The second-year driver won in his 18th start in delivering the 223rd victory for Team Penske. It was the second consecutive season for a first-time winner in the season opener as McLaughlin joined Palou, who won at Barber Motorsports Park last year.
Palou opened his title defense with a runner-up finish (rebounding from a crash in qualifying.
The Shoey made its way to IndyCar!👟 @smclaughlin93 celebrated his first NTT @INDYCAR SERIES win by pouring his beer into a shoe and drinking from it. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/oP5VzuF1Mr
— IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) February 28, 2022
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Firestone Grand Prix of St Pete:
RESULTS
Click here for the box score from the 100-lap race on the streets of Long Beach. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.
Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:
1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running
2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 100, Running
3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running
4. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running
5. (5) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 100, Running
6. (4) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running
7. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 100, Running
8. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running
9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running
10. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 100, Running
11. (15) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 100, Running
12. (16) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 100, Running
13. (23) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running
14. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 100, Running
15. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running
16. (9) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running
17. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 100, Running
18. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 100, Running
19. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 100, Running
20. (13) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 100, Running
21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running
22. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 100, Running
23. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 99, Running
24. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 97, Running
25. (14) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 62, Mechanical
26. (24) David Malukas, Honda, 23, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 96.899 mph; Time of Race: 1:51:27.3466; Margin of victory: 0.5095 of a second; Cautions: 1 for 8 laps; Lead changes: Eight among six drivers. Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-26; Rossi 27-36; Dixon 37-48; VeeKay 49-61; McLaughlin 62-63; Palou 64; Power 65; Dixon 66-79; McLaughlin 80-100.
POINTS
Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.
Here are the points standings after the season opener for:
Top 10 in the standings: McLaughlin 54, Palou 41, Power 36, Herta 32, Grosjean 30, VeeKay 29, Rahal 26, Dixon 25, Ericsson 22, Sato 20