Monster Energy Supercross points leader Eli Tomac will have a shot at history in Round 9 of the 2022 season at Daytona International Speedway (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).

With five victories at the World Center of Racing, Tomac can break a tie with Ricky Carmichael for most Supercross victories at the historic track.

“I want to see him do it. I love seeing history being made, and he deserves it,” Carmichael said in a track release. “I think he’s the one to beat my record. His style fits this track. He is a fantastic rider and a great ambassador of our sport.

“He has great core values and comes from a great racing family. He is someone for our youth to look up to. He is special. Watch him during Daytona Supercross – what he is able to do and how he can work the track and how strong he is, he’s something certainly special.”

Diffey, has designed the layout at Daytona for the 15th consecutive year.

“It’s such an honor to be part of Daytona International Speedway, the World Center of Racing,” Carmichael said. “We’ve got some obstacles, fast, rolling sand whoops, and it’s going to be really spectacular.”

Tomac also will be featured in a sitdown interview with Carmichael during Saturday’s prerace coverage, which will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will start at 2 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2022 Supercross season in Daytona:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 9 in Daytona will begin live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET. An event replay will be shown Sunday at noon ET on CNBC.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 9 at Daytona International Speedway:

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

7:36 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

7:50 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

8:04 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

8:18 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

8:50 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

9:02 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

9:24 p.m.: 250 Main Event

9:59 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 9 in Daytona

