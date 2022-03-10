Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Tomac’s record sixth win at Daytona further cemented his position at the top of the Monster Energy Supercross Power Rankings after Round 9 as most of the top 10 held their positions this week.

As Round 3 of the 2022 season in San Diego, California drops out of the formula, Tomac remains all but perfect in regard to top-five finishes in both heat and feature races over the past 45 days. The final box score at Daytona showed a commanding lead, but it was only half the story as Tomac finished fourth in his heat and rode behind Cooper Webb until there was less than a minute on the clock.

During the past 45 days, Tomac has four overall wins, won two of the three Triple Crown races in Glendale, Arizona and has another pair of heat wins. It will take quite some time before anyone catches him in the Power Rankings.

Jason Anderson holds on to second in the rankings despite another run-in with Malcolm Stewart. This time he was leading the pair in the feature when Stewart rode too hard into a corner and sent both bikes to the ground. Originally crossing under the checkers eighth, Anderson was penalized one position for his part in the fracas. That is his worst feature finish of the season.

Stewart was also docked a position for rough riding, dropping from seventh at the checkers to eighth in the official results. Stewart’s frustration dates back to the previous week when he was taken to the ground by Anderson in an overly aggressive pass. Daytona was only the second time this year that Stewart failed to finish in the top five in a feature or overall result, but his modest showing in Daytona’s main was offset by his second heat win of 2022.

Chase Sexton finished third in both the Daytona feature and his heat, which is his sixth consecutive podium finish in the combined races. An 11th in Race 1 of the Glendale Triple Crown and a 16th in the Minneapolis, Minnesota main are the only times in the past 45 days that Sexton has finished worse than seventh.

Rounding out the top five this week is Cooper Webb. Things are finally turning around for last year’s champion as he won his Daytona heat and led most of the feature until he got hung up behind a lapped rider with time running off the clock. The gap to Tomac is 33 points for the third-place rider, but if he keeps scoring podiums, he will move up the ranks.

This may be the last appearance for Ken Roczen, who sits ninth in the Supercross Power Rankings standings after Round 9. Earlier this week, Roczen announced an indefinite hiatus from Supercross action so that he can concentrate on health issues that have plagued him for the past few seasons.

450 Rankings

1. Eli Tomac (Last week: 1); [4 feature wins, 4 heat and wins]

2. Jason Anderson (2); [3 feature wins; 4 heat wins]

3. Malcolm Stewart (3); [2 heat wins]

4. Chase Sexton (4); [1 feature win, 5 heat wins]

5. Cooper Webb (5); [3 heat wins]

6. Justin Barcia (6); [1 heat win]

7. Marvin Musquin (7)

8. Dylan Ferrandis (8)

9. Ken Roczen (9); [1 feature, 1 heat win]

10. Dean Wilson (13)

11. Vince Friese (11)

12. Shane McElrath (12)

13. Justin Brayton (14)

14. Brandon Hartranft (16)

15. Mitchell Oldenburg (17)

16. Kyle Chisholm (18)

17. Max Anstie (19)

18. Justin Bogle (20)

19. Alex Martin (21)

20. Justin Starling (23)

Cameron McAdoo continues to lead the 250 E contingent of riders, behind overall leader Christian Craig.

For McAdoo, it has been a season of consistency and strength as his third-place finish in the heat and feature at Daytona keep alive a streak of results sixth or better in every race. In fact, his sixth in the Minneapolis heat is the only time this season that he has finished off the podium.

It may only be a matter of time before Jett Lawrence catches and passes McAdoo, however. A perfect weekend at Daytona with commanding wins in his heat and feature prove that he will not be slowed by the mistake in the Texas Triple Crown that sent both him and Austin Forkner to the ground.

The 250 W riders hold down the next several positions with Hunter Lawrence (fourth overall), Michael Mosiman (fifth), Jo Shimoda (sixth) and Vince Friese (seventh) chomping at the bit to return to action in three weeks at Seattle on March 26.

That puts Mitchell Oldenburg third among the 250 E riders and eighth overall. He got off to a slow start when his bike could not make the gate for the Minneapolis opener and he failed to qualify for the Main through his LCQ. Since then, he has four top-fives, a sixth and a ninth in his combined heats and features.

Jordon Smith climbed a couple of positions to ninth overall and fourth in 250 E on the strength of a second-place finish in his heat and sixth in the feature at Daytona.

Stilez Robertson jumped up even more and currently resides fifth in the 250 E Power Rankings after finishing second in both races last week.

250 Rankings

1. Christian Craig – W (1); [4 feature wins, 7 heat wins]

2. Cameron McAdoo – E (2); [1 feature win, 2 heat wins]

3. Jett Lawrence – E (4); [2 feature wins, 1 heat win]

4. Hunter Lawrence – W (3); [1 feature win, 2 heat wins]

5. Michael Mosiman – W (6); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

6. Jo Shimoda – W (7)

7. Vince Friese – W (8)

8. Mitchell Oldenburg – E (9)

9. Jordon Smith – E (12)

10. Stilez Robertson – E (14)

11. Enzo Lopes – E (12)

12. Nate Thrasher – W (11)

13. RJ Hampshire – E (19); [2 heat wins]

14. Pierce Brown – E (20); [1 heat win]

15. Phil Nicoletti – E (18)

16. Garrett Marchbanks – W (15); [1 heat win]

17. Carson Brown – W (16)

18. Jalek Swoll – W (17)

19. Hardy Munoz – E (NA)

20. Robbie Wageman – W (21)

