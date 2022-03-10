Just past the halfway mark of the season, one rider has emerged as the championship favorite while another contender is out as the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to Round 10 of the 2022 season at Ford Field in Detroit (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).
With his record sixth victory at Daytona, Eli Tomac has taken an 18-point lead over Jason Anderson as the 2020 champion seeks his second title in his first season with Yamaha.
The championship field was whittled this week when Honda rider Ken Roczen announced he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons.
Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2022 Supercross season in Detroit:
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 10 in Detroit will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.
All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).
POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit:
1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
7:10 p.m.: 250 Heat 1
7:24 p.m.: 250 Heat 2
7:38 p.m.: 450 Heat 1
7:52 p.m.: 450 Heat 2
8:20 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier
8:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier
8:50 p.m.: 250 Main Event
9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event
TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 10 in Detroit
HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule
