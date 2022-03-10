Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 at Detroit: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

By Mar 10, 2022, 10:00 AM EST
Supercross Detroit Round 10
Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY Sports Network
0 Comments

Just past the halfway mark of the season, one rider has emerged as the championship favorite while another contender is out as the Monster Energy Supercross Series heads to Round 10 of the 2022 season at Ford Field in Detroit (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).

With his record sixth victory at Daytona, Eli Tomac has taken an 18-point lead over Jason Anderson as the 2020 champion seeks his second title in his first season with Yamaha.

The championship field was whittled this week when Honda rider Ken Roczen announced he was taking a leave of absence for health reasons.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2022 Supercross season in Detroit:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 10 in Detroit will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast live across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET): 

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 10 at Ford Field in Detroit:

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying
3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying
3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying
4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying
4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying
7:10 p.m.: 250 Heat 1
7:24 p.m.: 250 Heat 2
7:38 p.m.: 450 Heat 1
7:52 p.m.: 450 Heat 2
8:20 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier
8:31 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier
8:50 p.m.: 250 Main Event
9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUTClick here to view the track map for Supercross Round 10 in Detroit

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

ROUND 6: Anderson triumphs in Anaheim

ROUND 7: Anderson takes advantage of late stumble by Sexton

ROUND 8: Tomac nips Anderson in Arlington Triple Crown

ROUND 9: Tomac sets Daytona victory record

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings250 West points standings

Read more about Motorsports

Sebring start times schedule
2022 Twelve Hours of Sebring: Schedule, TV information, streaming, start...
2022 Sebring entry list
Entry list for the 2022 Twelve Hours of Sebring
Haas F1 Magnussen
Kevin Magnussen returns to Haas F1 in multiyear deal: ‘I was very surprised’