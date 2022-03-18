Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the strength of one win in last year’s doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway, Scott Dixon is this week’s heavy PointsBet Sportsbook favorite for the Xpel 375. His line of +525 is 200 points greater than the field before on-track activity commences.

In addition to last year’s Texas win, Dixon finished fourth in the second race and has wins there in 2015, 2018 and 2020 to recommend him.

Dixon finished only 19th in his most recent oval start, however, which came at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois after crashing on Lap 100 of the 260-lap race.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Dixon is $5.25. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The winner of the most recent oval track race was Josef Newgarden, who shares the second-ranking of +725 at PointsBet this week with Patricio O’Ward. Newgarden was second to O’Ward in last year’s Xpel 375, finishing just over one second behind the winner.

O’Ward’s Texas victory last year was part of a perfect sweep of top-five finishes in four oval track races, including his fourth-place result in the Indy 500.

Last week’s favorite, Colton Herta (+750) is only 25 points behind the top three, making this a four-man horse race. Herta may be a darker horse than the line suggests, however, because he earned only one top-15 in the oval races.

Rounding out the top five is the only other driver under 10/1. Will Power (+900) finished outside the top 10 in both Texas races last year and also experienced problems in the Indy 500. He found the handle and finished third at Gateway.

One PointsBet Texas longshot of note is Simon Pagenaud at +2200. He swept the top 10 on ovals last year with a best of third in the Indy 500. His 22/1 odds for the outright win will drag those for a top-five to a positive level on other sportsbooks.

