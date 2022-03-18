Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With three consecutive 450 victories, Eli Tomac brings a commanding lead in the Monster Energy Supercross Series into Round 11 of the 2022 season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, CNBC and Peacock).

Tomac moved into fifth on the all-time winners list with his 42nd career victory last Saturday in Round 10 at Detroit.

A week earlier, the Yamaha rider became the all-time winningest Supercross rider at Daytona International Speedway. The 2020 champion of the 450 series has taken a 42-point lead with seven races remaining in the season

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 11 of the 2022 Supercross season in Indianapolis:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 11 in Indianapolis will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1 p.m. ET.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 11 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis:

1:05 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

7:08 p.m.: 250 Heat 1

7:22 p.m.: 250 Heat 2

7:36 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

7:50 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

8:20 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier

8:54 p.m.: 250 Main Event

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 11 in Indianapolis

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

