Sebring start times, TV schedule: After a three-year absence, Super Sebring will return as the World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race on consecutive days at Sebring International Raceway.

The 70th edition of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will take place Saturday, March 19, preceded by the WEC opening its season March 18 with the 1,000 Miles of Sebring. The WEC made its Sebring debut in 2019, but the 2020 race was canceled because of the pandemic (which also precluded a return in 2021).

Several drivers will be hustling between the IMSA and WEC paddocks to race both series this weekend in what could be considered a preview of next year. With rules convergence bringing the Hypercars of WEC and the new LMDh cars of IMSA into the rebranded Grand Touring Prototype category, Sebring could feature head-to-head battles between the premier sports car series’ top prototype divisions in 2023.

For the last Twelve Hours of Sebring with DPi (which will be replaced by LMDh in 2023), there are 53 cars entered across five categories in the second race of the 2022 IMSA season.

STARTING GRID: Click here for how the 53 cars will line up Friday

Meyer Shank Racing’s Oliver Jarvis is seeking history as the Brit aims to become the first driver to win four consecutive IMSA Endurance Cup events. In his MSR debut, Jarvis was part of this year’s winning Rolex 24 entry on the heels of winning last year at Watkins Glen International and Michelin Road Atlanta with Mazda Motorsports.

The No. 5 Cadillac of JDC MotorSports is the defending winner of the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier return from last year’s entry with new co-driver Richard Westbrook as Sebastien Bourdais has moved to Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01 Cadillac.

Here are the details for the 70th running of the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

2022 IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, March 19, 10:10 a.m.

DISTANCE: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

TRACK MAP: Click here for the Sebring International Raceway layout

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 72 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the field for the 2022 Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

QUALIFYING RESULTS: The starting grid after Friday’s session

RACE BROADCAST

TV: The Twelve Hours of Sebring will be streamed across the NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and Peacock, which will have coverage of the event from flag to flag beginning at 10 a.m. on March 19. USA Network also will have coverage of the race from 3:30-10:30 p.m.

RADIO: All sessions live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage begins March 19 at 9:45 a.m. (Sirius channel 216, XM 207, Web/App 992)

TWELVE HOURS OF SEBRING DAILY SCHEDULE, START TIMES

Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16

8:55-9:35 a.m. ET: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice No. 1

9:50-10:50 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice No. 1

11:05 a.m.-12:05 p.m.: FIA World Endurance Championship, Free Practice No. 1

12:20 p.m.-12:50 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice No. 2

1:05-2:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice No. 2

3:05-3:35 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Qualifying

3:50-4:25 p.m.: Michelin Challenge, Qualifying

4:35-5:35 p.m.: FIA WEC, Free Practice No. 2

THURSDAY, MARCH 17

9:15-9:55 a.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race No. 1

10:15-11:45 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 1

12:05-1:05 p.m.: FIA WEC, Free Practice No. 3

1:25-2:05 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race No. 2

2:25-3:55 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 2

4:25-6:25 p.m.: Alan Jay Automotive Network MPC 120

7-7:30 p.m.: FIA WEC, Qualifying

7:45-9:15 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 3

FRIDAY, MARCH 18

8:55-9:10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice No. 4

9:20-10:25 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Qualifying

Noon-8 p.m.: FIA WEC 1000 Miles of Sebring

SATURDAY, MARCH 19

10:10 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 70th Mobil 1 Twelve Hours Of Sebring