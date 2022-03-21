Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Texas results and points standings: Team Penske’s strong start to the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series continued Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway as Josef Newgarden edged teammate Scott McLaughlin by 0.0669 seconds on a last-corner pass to win the XPEL375.

After his 600th victory as a team owner, Roger Penske paid off Newgarden, who led only three of 248 laps, with six $100 bills in victory lane. McLaughlin, who led a race-high 186 laps, got caught in traffic in the closing laps and finished second at Texas for the second consecutive year.

“At the end I was (thinking) Scott is going to be hard to beat with traffic,” Newgarden said after his 21st career victory. “He’s been strong this whole time. He was strong last year, strong at the test. I thought if we just had clear running, we would have a great fight. We probably would have been dicing back and forth the entire time.

‘JIMMIE MANIA’ BEGINS: Johnson is eyeing an Indy 500 win after a career best at Texas

“It gets so difficult when you have cars that are about to go a lap down, fighting each other. Scott is trying to manage that, and it helps me to be able to close up on end. At the end, I literally conceded with two laps to go. It’s just not going to happen. I literally almost lost it off four pushing hard to go ahead close. He did a good job. He was in position.”

“You could have held on for one more corner,” McLaughlin, who broke through for his first career victory in the season opener at St. Pete, joked in the postrace news conference.

“I could have kept that mindset,” Newgarden said. “But that mindset changed as soon as I got to corner three. The traffic just presented a great opportunity to really get after it, try to do something to win this race.

“I went high side. If I hit the fence, I hit the fence. Scott is still the winner, it will be a great day for the team. I was so pumped. I’ve never been so excited.”

In a battle of IndyCar powerhouses, Marcus Ericsson finished third in the No. 8 Dallara-Honda for Chip Ganassi Racing, which also had top 10s from Scott Dixon (fifth), Jimmie Johnson (a career-best sixth) and Alex Palou (seventh).

Will Power finished fourth in the No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet as Penske took three of the top four.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Firestone Grand Prix of St Pete:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order in the XPEL375 with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (7) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 248, Running

2. (2) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 248, Running

3. (14) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 248, Running

4. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 248, Running

5. (5) Scott Dixon, Honda, 248, Running

6. (18) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 248, Running

7. (11) Alex Palou, Honda, 248, Running

8. (15) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 248, Running

9. (27) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 248, Running

10. (8) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 248, Running

11. (19) David Malukas, Honda, 248, Running

12. (9) Colton Herta, Honda, 247, Running

13. (21) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 247, Running

14. (25) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 247, Running

15. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 247, Running

16. (20) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 247, Running

17. (22) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 246, Running

18. (16) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 245, Running

19. (24) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 233, Contact

20. (3) Takuma Sato, Honda, 140, Contact

21. (1) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 138, Mechanical

22. (26) Graham Rahal, Honda, 128, Contact

23. (6) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 128, Contact

24. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 128, Contact

25. (23) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 113, Contact

26. (13) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 103, Mechanical

27. (12) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 11, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 165.467 mph; Time of Race: 2:09:29.7270; Margin of victory: 0.0669 of a second; Cautions: 4 for 52; Lead changes: 15 among 12 drivers. Lap Leaders: McLaughlin 1-56; Sato 57-61; Castroneves 62; Kirkwood 63-67; Hildebrand 68; McLaughlin 69-149; Newgarden 150-151; McLaughlin 152-158; VeeKay 159-163; Power 164-183; Ericsson 184-193; Carpenter 194-197; Malukas 198-200; Ilott 201-205; McLaughlin 206-247; Newgarden 248. PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge ($10,000 charitable donation): Josef Newgarden

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the season opener for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Top 10 in the standings: McLaughlin 97, Power 69, Palou 67, Newgarden 65, Ericsson 58, Dixon 55, Herta 50, VeeKay 50, Pagenaud 39, Johnson 35.