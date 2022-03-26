Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia — With Mick Schumacher suffering a brutal qualifying crash and Lewis Hamilton stunningly failing to advance from the first round of an F1 session for the first time in five years, Formula One drivers endured a difficult Saturday night on the Jeddah circuit after being reassured of the event’s security following a nearby terrorist attack.

Schumacher, who turned 23 this week, sustained a wicked head-on hit with a concrete barrier with just over five minutes left in the second round after losing control of his car in Turn 9.

The Haas F1 team and Sky Sports reported that the son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher was conscious and alert before being extricated from the car to an ambulance. Sky Sports showed Mick Schumacher being airlifted to a nearby hospital for further examination, which Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner said was largely precautionary after Schumacher showed no external injuries in the crash.

The team later confirmed that Schumacher would miss Sunday’s race.

Mick Schumacher will miss the Saudi Arabian GP after a huge accident in qualifying. That Mick is physically well after the crash is another reminder of the strength and safety of modern F1 cars for which we are incredibly thankful#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/qhLcw0elb7 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

“He has no injuries which you can see,” Steiner told Sky Sports. “They’re just doing some scans to make sure there’s no further impact from the forces” in the wreck.

It marked the second major crash in a Middle East race in the past three seasons for Haas F1. In the December 2020 race at Bahrain, Romain Grosjean survived a fiery accident in what turned out to be the final race in his F1 career before moving to the NTT IndyCar Series.

That crash prompted a massive review by the FIA and F1, resulting in safety upgrades to the cars. Saturday’s vicious wreck virtually broke Schumacher’s car in half in a manner similar to Grosjean, whose tub splintered after going underneath an Armco barrier in Bahrain.

Steiner said it didn’t appear anything broke on the car for Schumacher, who had advanced to the second round of qualifying with teammate Kevin Magnussen.

“Our car is good, and maybe (Schumacher) just tried a little too hard,” Steiner said. “Here if you make an error, there’s no runoff. It’s walls. And that had him.

“It shows how safe the cars are. They increased chassis stiffness after the incident with Romain. You need to be lucky as well, but fortunately the most important thing is the driver is OK.”

Schumacher posted a selfie tweet a few hours after the crash, confirming he was OK and thanking fans for their support.

Hi everyone, I just wanted to say that I’m ok🙏

Thank you for the kind messages.

The car felt great @haasf1team, we’ll come back stronger❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mwpy0767kN — Mick Schumacher (@SchumacherMick) March 26, 2022

Track repairs resulted in the session being postponed by nearly an hour. Qualifying ended with Sergio Perez winning his first career F1 pole in his 215th start, beating the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr.

Series champion Max Verstappen, Perez’s Red Bull teammate, was fourth.

“It took me a couple of races,” Perez, who has been racing in F1 since 2011 and with Red Bull since last season, told Sky Sports after winning the pole. “But what a lap, man. It was unbelievable. I can do 1,000 laps, and I don’t think I can beat that one. It was unbelievable.”

SERGIO PEREZ IS ON POLE FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME!!!! What a sensational lap by the @redbullracing driver 💪 Well done @SChecoPerez! 🥳#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kcQ51ErSJs — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2022

Hamilton qualified 16th and was eliminated by Lance Stroll in the closing seconds of the opening session.

Hamilton’s new Mercedes teammate, George Russell, posted the fourth-quickest time in the first round (and later qualified sixth). Hamilton told reporters he had struggled with the balance of his No. 44 car.

The seven-time champion, who finished third at last week’s season opener in Bahrain, said he wasn’t distracted after he and other drivers met for several hours into early Saturday morning with Saudi, track and series officials.

They took to the track as scheduled Saturday after receiving “detailed assurances” of their safety a day after an attack on the kingdom by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

But focus was elsewhere, notably on why F1 confirmed racing would go ahead despite the attack on an oil depot located about 11 kilometers (seven miles) from the racetrack.

Team principals were adamant it’s safe to carry on driving in Jeddah, following Friday night meetings with security and government officials.

“We had quite a few high-ranked authorities yesterday. They explained the situation,” Aston Martin’s Mike Krack said. “They explained it to us in a very credible way and it’s made all the 10 (team principals) confident.”

Williams boss Jost Capito said an independent observer offered further reassurance.

“There was also another defense person, not from here but from a different country, who looked into that independently and confirmed everything is in place,” Capito said, without revealing who it was.

But Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said a similar attack to Friday’s could change their minds.

“Obviously I have to say yes, we would reconsider our position,” he said. “If something happens we will cross that bridge when we get to do it. I still feel safe.”

Friday’s attack happened during the first practice, and the 20 drivers met in talks that stretched past 2 a.m. to discuss safety concerns.

“We went into long discussions between ourselves, with our team principals, and with the most senior people who run our sport,” the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association said in a statement. “A large variety of opinions were shared and debated.”

Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto said it was “important to listen to drivers” but that the decision to continue was correct.

“It has been a long night but first let’s focus on the facts. We know that it’s not the first time it’s happening in this country and in this area,” he said. “Leaving the country would simply not have been the right choice.”

Binotto said Ferrari’s whole team agreed to stay.

“No one has left and no one has asked to leave,” he said.

Team principals Andreas Seidl (McLaren), Steiner, Capito and Krack also said no drivers or team members had asked to leave but would not have been stopped from doing so.

“We were very clear about that when we brought everybody together,” Krack said. “There is no difference if it’s a driver or a team member because they are all valuable.”

The top three drivers from qualifying were scheduled to speak to the media later Saturday.

In an earlier statement, F1 and governing body FIA confirmed that “following discussions with all the teams and drivers,” the grand prix “will continue as scheduled.”

“There has been extensive discussion between all stakeholders, the Saudi government authorities and security agencies who have given full and detailed assurances that the event is secure,” the statement said.

The Houthis acknowledged the attacks on Friday evening and Saudi Arabia state TV called it a “hostile operation.” The Jeddah oil depot erupted in flames when attacked during Friday’s first practice session. It caused a raging fire that rattled the drivers enough to hold extraordinary talks regarding F1’s presence in Saudi Arabia.

Many drivers expressed their concerns about racing in the region and Saudi Arabia’s human rights record when F1 ran its inaugural event at the circuit last December. Now back at the track a little over three months later, tensions are heightened amidst the attacks.

Conversations between drivers, team principals and F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali late into Friday night centered on safety and security conditions.

Friday’s second practice was delayed 15 minutes because of an earlier driver meeting that included Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the newly-elected FIA president.

The attack targeted the North Jeddah Bulk Plant, the same fuel depot the Houthis had attacked five days earlier. The plant is just southeast of the city’s international airport, a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

The plant stores diesel, gasoline and jet fuel for use in the kingdom’s second-largest city. It accounts for over a quarter of all of Saudi Arabia’s supplies and also supplies fuel crucial to running a regional desalination plant.

The Houthis have twice targeted the North Jeddah plant with cruise missiles. One attack came in November 2020. The second attack was Sunday as part of a wider barrage by the Houthis.

Also, a Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen unleashed a barrage of airstrikes on Yemen’s capital and a strategic Red Sea city, officials said Saturday. The overnight airstrikes on Sanaa and Hodeida – both held by the Houthis – followed the attack by rebels on the oil depot in Jeddah.