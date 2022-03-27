NBC Sports released its broadcast schedule for the 2022 MotoGP season, which will have its 21 races featured across NBC and CNBC.
All race coverage on NBC and CNBC also will be streamed on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. This will mark the third consecutive season for NBC Sports as the exclusive TV home of MotoGP in the United States.
There are five MotoGP races on NBC this season:
- Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas from Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, April 10 (live at 1:30 p.m. ET);
- Grand Prix of Finland from KymiRing on Sunday, July 10, at 1 p.m. ET;
- San Marino Grand Prix from Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli on Sunday, Sept. 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET;
- Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix from Philip Island Circuit on Sunday, Oct 16, at 12:30 p.m. ET;
- Grand Prix of Valencia at Circuit Ricardo Tormo on Sunday, Nov. 6, at Noon ET.
In addition to the weekend telecasts on NBC and CNBC, MotoGP VideoPass will carry live and on-demand streaming coverage of all races and every session of MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3. For more details, click here or visit MotoGP.TV.
MotoGP video highlights also will be available on NBCSports.com.
Below is the NBC Sports schedule for MotoGP telecasts on NBC and CNBC (subject to change):
|Date
|Race
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Sun., March 6
|Grand Prix of Qatar
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., March 20
|Grand Prix of Indonesia
|CNBC
|3 p.m.
|Sun., April 3
|Argentinian Grand Prix
|CNBC
|6 p.m.
|Sun., April 10
|Grand Prix of the Americas
|NBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., April 24
|Portuguese Grand Prix
|CNBC
|5 p.m.
|Sun., May 1
|Spanish Grand Prix
|CNBC
|6 p.m.
|Sun., May 15
|French Grand Prix
|CNBC
|4 p.m.
|Sun., May 29
|Italian Grand Prix
|CNBC
|5 p.m.
|Sun., June 5
|Grand Prix of Catalunya
|CNBC
|4 p.m.
|Sun., June 19
|German Motorcycle Grand Prix
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., June 26
|Dutch TT Assen
|CNBC
|2:30 p.m.
|Sun., July 10
|Grand Prix of Finland
|NBC
|1 p.m.
|Sun., August 7
|British Grand Prix
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., August 21
|Austrian Motorcycle Grand Prix
|CNBC
|5 p.m.
|Sun., September 4
|San Marino Grand Prix
|NBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 18
|Aragon Grand Prix
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., September 25
|Grand Prix of Japan
|CNBC
|2 p.m.
|Sun., October 2
|Thailand Grand Prix
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., October 16
|Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix
|NBC
|12:30 p.m.
|Sun., October 23
|Malaysia Motorcycle Grand Prix
|CNBC
|1:30 p.m.
|Sun., November 6
|Grand Prix of Valencia
|NBC
|12 p.m.