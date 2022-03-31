Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Chevrolet and Honda completed a three-day test Wednesday of the 2.4-liter, twin-turbocharged V-6 engine that is slated to bring hybrid technology to the NTT IndyCar Series in the 2024 season.

The manufacturers turned hundreds of laps on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in a test that was extended a day after cold weather precluded running Monday morning.

According to a release, Chevrolet logged more than 600 miles on the 13-turn, 2.6-mile layout with Team Penske series champions Josef Newgarden (Monday) and Will Power (Tuesday-Wednesday). The engine was missing its energy recovery system because of supply-chain issues that also have caused IndyCar to delay its implementation by a year (after already having been delayed a year by the pandemic).

“We’ve had a very successful and productive three days with the new Chevrolet 2.4L IndyCar engine,” Chevrolet’s IndyCar engineering program manager Rob Buckner said in a release. “This was a big milestone as we have progressed from the initial concept of the 2.4L design a few years ago and running extensively on the dyno to installing the engine into a car and now the landmark event of turning our first laps.”

Honda Performance Development also tested the engine’s internal combustion component over three days with six-time series champion Scott Dixon and Chip Ganassi Racing in the first of multiple tests for the next-generation hybrid.

HPD president and technical director David Salters said in a release that the test was successful “but there are many more steps to take before the full, hybrid power unit debuts in 2024.

New engine. New sound. Even more power. The all new 2.4-liter E85 bio-fueled @Honda engine has been developed fully in-house by the inspiring men and women at HPD in California to power @IndyCar into the future.#PoweredByHonda // #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/68mgyh9yjR — HPD-North American Motorsport (@HondaRacing_HPD) March 28, 2022

“The engine ran well throughout the three days, and we completed all planned test items, thanks to Chip Ganassi Racing and Scott Dixon,” Salters said. “The car ran flawlessly with great collaboration and feedback, and we learned a lot. Props to the extremely well-informed fans out there in social media land who noticed a deeper gnarly tone from our new HPD Indycar racing engine. It is an entirely new design from HPD, and it certainly grabs your attention, not bad for a bio-fueled, super-efficient racing engine.

“We had a great test at Indy these past three days. Despite the chilly temperatures our HPD racing engine is warm and ready for its hybrid friend to join the party. We can’t wait to integrate the hybrid technology, boost the powertrain performance and further enhance the great racing that is IndyCar.”

Power said he made 150 laps with the 2.4-liter engine.

“It was clear immediately that Chevy has put a lot of work into this already,” the 2018 Indy 500 winner said. “It will obviously continue to get better and better. I was impressed with the power of the engine throughout the day.

“I’m very excited about this addition to the series and can’t wait to continue to help develop it.”

Testing will continue Friday from noon-6 p.m. at the IMS road course but with the 2022 package. Andretti Autosport, Arrow McLaren SP, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Meyer Shank Racing are scheduled to turn laps in a session that was postponed a day because of inclement weather.