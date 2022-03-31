Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Malcolm Stewart moved back into second in the Monster Energy Supercross Power Rankings after Round 12 at Seattle, Washington as Eli Tomac continues to hold onto the No. 1 position with an iron fist after winning his seventh race of the season. Tomac now holds a 54-point lead over the field with five rounds remaining.

With a commanding lead in the points entering this round, it’s not as if Tomac has struggled this season but he had one of his most dominant performances of 2022 last week after earning the hole shot and leading flag-to-flag. In the past 45 days, Tomac failed to stand on the podium only twice. He was sixth in the Minneapolis feature and fourth in his Daytona heat, but went on to win that race for a record fifth time.

Meanwhile, Stewart leapfrogged Justin Barcia in Seattle to reclaim second in the Power Rankings on the strength of a third-place finish in his heat and fourth in the main. Stewart has not been perfect in the past 45 days with eighth-place Main finishes in two of the last four races, but he has shown remarkable consistency this year.

.@EliTomac is now tied with Chad Reed for fourth all time in the record books 👀 #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/xDeiqaCULN — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) March 30, 2022

Barcia secured his eighth top-five of the season last week in Seattle after winning his second consecutive heat race. The margin of difference between Barcia and Stewart is minimal with Jason Anderson close behind, so these spots could well shift again when the Supercross series gets back in action two weeks from now in St. Louis, Missouri.

Anderson remains fourth in the standings, but there were a lot of reasons for his fans to cheer in Seattle. He stopped a three-race slide of results outside the top five by winning his heat and finishing second in the main.

For the second straight week, Cooper Webb earned the ironman award. He crashed heavily in Detroit three weeks ago and was riding injured when he finished fifth at Indianapolis. He took another hard fall in Seattle, but was able to mount up and finish sixth in the feature. It will take a miracle for him to overcome the 73-point deficit to first and defend his 2021 championship, but Webb will be happy to get to the end of the season.

Dean Wilson was another big mover this week, climbing from 11th into the top 10 in ninth. His fifth-place finish in the heat and seventh in the feature replaced a pair of sub-10th-place finishes in Anaheim 3, which aged out of the Supercross Power Rankings after Round 12 this week.

450 Rankings

1. Eli Tomac (last Week: 1); [7 feature wins, 5 heat and wins]

2. Malcolm Stewart (3); [3 heat wins]

3. Justin Barcia (2); [3 heat wins]

4. Jason Anderson (4); [3 feature wins; 6 heat wins]

5. Cooper Webb (5); [3 heat wins]

6. Chase Sexton (6); [1 feature win, 5 heat wins]

7. Marvin Musquin (7)

8. Dylan Ferrandis (8)

9. Dean Wilson (11)

10. Justin Brayton (9)

11. Vince Friese (10)

12. Shane McElrath (12)

13. Brandon Hartranft (13)

14. Justin Bogle (14)

15. Ryan Breece (20)

16. Kyle Chisholm (15)

17. Justin Starling (17)

18. Cade Clason (19)

19. Alex Martin (18)

20. John Short (NA)

Triple Crown wins included with Heat wins

After a five-week break, the 250 West riders were back in action and Christian Craig picked up where he left off. Craig won his heat last week in Seattle and was leading in the feature when he was taken down by an aggressive pass for the lead by Michael Mosiman. Craig fell to sixth, but rallied to second at the checkers and kept his perfect streak of podium finishes alive.

A pair of 250 East riders hold onto the second and third positions in the rankings with Jett Lawrence the best of that division followed by Cameron McAdoo.

Hunter Lawrence was the beneficiary of last week’s contact between Craig and Mosiman. He made his pass for the lead midway through the race and withheld a charge by Craig to win his second race of the season.

When Mosiman made contact with Craig, he bent a rear rotor and suffered brake fade in the closing laps of the main. Mosiman finished third in the feature, which was his fourth podium finish in the last four races.

To finish third in the race, Mosiman had to outlast a charging Jo Shimoda, who passed him on the last lap before running wide on the final turn of the course. Shimoda finished fourth at Seattle after finishing third in his heat.

Rounding out the top five among 250 West riders was Vince Friese, who finished fifth in Seattle after winning his heat. Friese has kept his reflexes sharp by riding in the 450 class when the 250 East riders were in action and it paid dividends with his first heat win of the season.

250 Rankings

1. Christian Craig – W (1); [4 feature wins, 8 heat wins]

2. Jett Lawrence – E (2); [4 feature wins, 3 heat wins]

3. Cameron McAdoo – E (3); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

4. Hunter Lawrence – W (4); [2 feature wins, 2 heat wins]

5. Michael Mosiman – W (5); [1 feature win, 3 heat wins]

6. Jo Shimoda – W (6)

7. Vince Friese – W (7); [1 heat win]

8. RJ Hampshire – W (8); [2 heat wins]

9. Stilez Robertson – E (9)

10. Kyle Chisholm – E (10)

11. Jordon Smith – E (11)

12. Nate Thrasher – W (12)

13. Pierce Brown – E (13); [2 heat wins]

14. Jalek Swoll – W (17)

15. Mitchell Oldenburg – E (14); [1 heat win]

16. Carson Brown – W (16)

17. Garrett Marchbanks – W (15)

18. Jace Owen – E (18)

19. Enzo Lopes – E (19)

20. Robbie Wageman – W (20)

Triple Crown wins included with Heat wins

