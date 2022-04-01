Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Formula E announced seven manufacturers from seven countries signed on to provide Gen3 cars for the series’ ninth season, which gets underway in 2023.

The manufacturers are Porsche AG (Germany), Jaguar (United Kingdom), Maserati (Italy), Nissan (Japan), DS Automobiles (France), Mahindra Racing (India) and NIO 333 (UK and China).

“In designing the Gen3 car, we set out to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can co-exist without compromise,” Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said when the car was first announced. “Together with the FIA, we have built the world’s most efficient and sustainable high performance race car.

“The Gen3 is our fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient racing car yet. It is a creature designed for its habitat: racing on city streets in wheel-to-wheel combat. We look forward to witnessing it inspire and excite the next generation of motorsport fans in cities around the world from Season 9 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.”

Gen3 is coming… 🔜 Seven of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers have registered, and are eagerly awaiting the new era of Formula E ⚡ — ABB FIA Formula E World Championship (@FIAFormulaE) March 31, 2022

Designed to provide 40 percent of its energy created during the race through a regenerative braking system, the system takes sustainable power to a new level.

Lighter and smaller, the car will be more agile on the tight street courses that make up much of Formula E’s schedule. The Gen3 car will have a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine.

The new car will also have both front and rear powertrains providing 250kW from the front unit and 350kW from the rear, which makes these cars capable of hitting 200 m.p.h.

MORE: Formula 1 announces third US date in 2023 on the Las Vegas strip

“The Gen3 race car will take Formula E’s iconic city center racing to a new level, creating more intense action and drama on the track while delivering a leap forward in electric mobility off it,” Reigle said when announcing the list of seven 2023 manufacturers. “It will set the standard for performance and efficiency and serve as further tangible evidence of the innovative developments in electric vehicles achieved by manufacturers in the championship.”

The car will be unveiled to the public during the Monaco E Prix on April 30.

The 2022 season has completed three of the scheduled 16 rounds with Edoardo Mortara leading Nyck de Vries by five points