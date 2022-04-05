After winning Round 2 in Saudi Arabia, Max Verstappen is this week’s odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to take the 2022 Australian Grand Prix, Verstappen’s odds this week are +135, which is only a slight deduction from last week’s line of +150. Verstappen is also favored to win the pole with odds of +125.

Verstappen rebounded from a 19th-place finish in Bahrain to win the Saudi Arabian GP and earn his 21st career victory. With the win, Verstappen now has a seven-year streak of winning at least one Formula 1 race. Sunday’s race will be the first time the series has returned to Australia since the COVID-19 pandemic and Verstappen finished third in the most recent running in 2019.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.35 for the race and $1.25 if he wins the pole. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Points leader and winner of Round 1 in Bahrain, Charles Leclerc is ranked second with a line of +165. Leclerc finished second to Verstappen last week by a slim margin of about six-tenths of a second. In 2019, Leclerc finished fifth in Australia with his teammate Sebastian Vettel also recording a top-five.

Third-ranked Carlos Sainz, Jr. shows a significant drop-off to +850 for his outright win odds. Sainz stood on the podium in both races this season with a second-place finish in Bahrain and a third in Saudi Arabia. Racing for McLaren at the time, Sainz was the first driver to retire in 2019 on the Australian circuit when his engine expired on Lap 9.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez is the fourth-ranked driver with a line of +1300. Perez and Verstappen both experienced fuel pump failures in the season-opener with the race winding down. After winning the pole in Saudi Arabia, Perez led 14 laps there and finished 14th. If Perez is able to win back-to-back poles, that will be worth +1400.

One of the perennial favorites last year, Lewis Hamilton is ranked only fifth this week with a line of +1600. Hamilton has complained his Mercedes is struggling to find pace despite a third-place finish in Bahrain. He was proved correct in Saudi Arabia with a 10th-place finish, more than 1 minute, 13 seconds behind the winner.

The winner of the 2019 Australian GP, Valtteri Bottas is a dark horse this week with a line of +12500. Bottas’ best finish of 2022 was a sixth in Bahrain.

