For the second time in 2022, Colton Herta is this week’s PointsBet Sportsbook favorite for the Grand Prix of Long Beach (Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).

Herta’s line this week is +475, which is a significant increase from the +340 he showed prior to the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Herta finished fourth in that race, but won the last two road course races of 2021 including the Long Beach Grand Prix. He also won the 2021 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to give him three road course wins on the season and tie him with Alex Palou.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Herta is $4.75. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Josef Newgarden is ranked second this week with a line of +750. Newgarden scored one road course victory last year at the Mid-Ohio Sportscar Course, but he finished second three times including Long Beach.

Ranked third this week, Palou was hit-or-miss for most of the 2021 road course season. His three wins and eight top-fives were countered by five results outside the top 10. He has recent momentum, however; his most recent road course win came at Portland International Raceway and it kicked off a current four-race streak of top-fives on this track type. Palou finished seventh on the Texas oval.

Three drivers opened this week with a line of +850.

Scott Dixon earned seven top-fives last year with a best finish of second on the Nashville street course. He was eighth in the 2022 season opener at St. Petersburg.

Will Power earned just three road course top-fives last year, but one of these was a win on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Unfortunately, that victory stands out among four results of 14th or worse on either side. Power finished third earlier this year at St. Petersburg.

Patricio O’Ward rounds out the three drivers listed at 17/2. He had five road course top-fives last year that included a win at Belle Isle. He finished outside the top 10 in the season opener with a 12th-place result.

One PointsBet longshot of note this week is Jimmie Johnson. For most of 2021 and in the opening round this season, he was listed at the very bottom of the ranking with odds of 500/1. His top-10 finish on the Texas Motor Speedway oval contributed to a change in direction among the PointsBet traders and he is listed at 250/1 for the Grand Prix of Long Beach.

