Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross Series will conclude its 2022 Triple Crown events with Round 13 of the 2022 season Saturday night (8 p.m. ET, CNBC, Peacock) in St Louis, where points leader Eli Tomac is seeking to stay perfect in the three-race format and maintain his winning run.

Tomac has won five consecutive 450 events — a streak that began with the previous Triple Crown event at Round 8 in Arlington, Texas, where he finished third, second and second in the mini 10-minute main events.

Tomac also won the Round 5 Triple Crown at Glendale, Arizona, with two wins and a third.

St. Louis will mark the 11th time for the Triple Crown; click here for the event’s format.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 13 of the 2022 Supercross season in St. Louis:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 13 in St. Louis will begin live Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET. Todd Harris will handle play by play with analyst Ricky Carmichael, and Will Christien and Daniel Blair will report from the pits.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 13 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis:

1:35 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

2:35 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

3:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

3:45 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

4:00 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:15 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

4:45 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

8:08 p.m.: 250 Race 1

8:33 p.m.: 450 Race 1

10:07 p.m.: 250 Race 3

10:34 p.m.: 450 Race 3

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 13 in St. Louis

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

ROUND 1: Ken Roczen scores his fourth victory in the season opener at Anaheim

ROUND 2: Jason Anderson earns first victory since 2018 championship

ROUND 3: Breakthrough victory for Chase Sexton

ROUND 4: Eli Tomac scores first win aboard a Yamaha

ROUND 5: Tomac takes Triple Crown event in Glendale

ROUND 6: Anderson triumphs in Anaheim

ROUND 7: Anderson takes advantage of late stumble by Sexton

ROUND 8: Tomac nips Anderson in Arlington Triple Crown

ROUND 9: Tomac sets Daytona victory record

ROUND 10: Tomac takes command with third consecutive victory

ROUND 11: Tomac remains unstoppable in Indianapolis

ROUND 12: Tomac ties Chad Reed for fourth on win list

FINAL 2021 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 East points standings | 250 West points standings