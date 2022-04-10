Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

With his first victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Josef Newgarden moved atop the NTT IndyCar Series points standings in the results through three races.

Newgarden won his second consecutive race this year as Team Penske remained unbeaten in 2022. Chip Ganassi Racing was the most recent team to open a season with three consecutive victories in 2020.

Romain Grosjean finished second in Sunday’s race on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course, and Alex Palou rounded out the podium. Will Power and Pato O’Ward also were in the top five.

Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.

Jimmie Johnson finished 20th after getting caught in his third crash of the race weekend.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 85-lap race on the streets of Long Beach. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running

2. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running

3. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running

4. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running

5. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running

6. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running

7. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running

8. (5) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running

9. (14) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running

10. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 85, Running

11. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running

12. (17) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running

13. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running

14. (9) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running

16. (26) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 84, Running

17. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 83, Contact

18. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 83, Running

19. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 81, Running

20. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 73, Contact

21. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 72, Contact

22. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 66, Contact

23. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Contact

24. (21) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Contact

25. (23) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 35, Contact

26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 5, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 93.977 mph; Time of Race: 1:46:48.0102; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: 4 for 14 laps; Lead changes: 5 among 5 drivers; Lap Leaders:

Herta 1-28; Newgarden 29; Power 30-31; DeFrancesco 32; Palou 33-54; Newgarden 55-85.

POINTS

Here are the points standings after the third race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Top 10 in points: Newgarden 118, McLaughlin 113, Palou 103, Power 102, Dixon 83, Grosjean 75, VeeKay 67, Ericsson 66, O’Ward 63, Rahal 60

Rookie of the year standings: Lundgaard 42, Kirkwood 38, Malukas 34, Ilott 32, Calderon 20, DeFrancesco 20