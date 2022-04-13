Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dylan Ferrandis will skip the final four rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season so he can prepare to defend his 2021 Lucas Oil Motocross championship.

Ferrandis has already missed three races since injuring his wrist in a crash at Detroit on March 12 in Round 10 and the injury has not healed sufficiently to be competitive.

In the first 10 races of 2022, Ferrandis earned only one podium finish, which was a third in San Diego. He came close to repeating that feat twice, including on the Daytona International Speedway infield course that is perhaps the closest comparison to the conditions he races in Motocross.

“Looking at the bigger picture, we made the decision as a team that it was best for Dylan to focus on getting back to feeling 100 percent for the outdoor season,” said team manager Jeremy Coker in a press release. “It’s a tough sport, and we have a lot of racing ahead of us, so it’s more important at this point of the Supercross season to focus on defending his title in the Pro Motocross Championship.”

Ferrandis earned the 2021 Motocross title by a massive 73-point margin over Eli Tomac. Ferrandis’ 2021 effort included six wins and a perfect record of podium finishes in overall results. His wins bookended the season with a triumph in the opener at Fox Raceway in Pala, California and the closer at Hangtown in Rancho Cordova, California.

“Together with the team, we decided to not go back to racing for the remaining rounds of Supercross,” Ferrandis said. “I just returned to riding Motocross and I felt that my wrist was not fully ready to support the load of Supercross.

“It’s a bummer for sure. I will focus on getting my wrist back to 100 percent and be ready for the outdoor season.”

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will once again get underway at the Fox Raceway on May 28.