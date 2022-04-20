Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

With two wins in the first three rounds of 2022, Charles Leclerc is this week’s odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to take the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix. Leclerc posted a commanding win in Round 3 in Australia after winning the pole, leading flag-to-flag, and beating Sergio Perez to the checkers by more than 20 seconds.

This week, Leclerc boasts odds of +120 to win the race and +110 to win the pole. One of Leclerc’s four previous wins came in Italy, home to his manufacturer Ferrari, on the Monza circuit in 2019. Notably, all of Leclerc’s wins have come from the pole.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.20 for the race and $1.10 if he wins the pole. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

The Autodromo Ferrari reappeared on the Formula 1 calendar in 2020 after a 14-year hiatus as part of a realignment because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it seems to have comfortably found its place. Lewis Hamilton won in 2020 with Max Verstappen taking the honors in 2021.

As the defending race champion, Verstappen also has low odds of +190. He won Round 2 in Saudi Arabia, but had fuel system problems in the other two rounds that forced him to retire. As a result, Verstappen is currently sixth in the points’ standings, 46 behind Leclerc. He still shows odds under 2/1 to win the championship with the second-lowest line of +190.

Leclerc is the current championship favorite with a line of -164.

Carlos Sainz, Jr. is ranked third this week at +700 after finishing on the podium in the first two rounds of 2022. He crashed in Australia on the first lap.

At +1300, Perez is fourth on the list one round after scoring his first podium of the season.

Hamilton rounds out the top-five with a line of +1500. He has two podium finishes in the first three races, but a 10th-place finish in Saudi Arabia earned only one point and he is currently 43 behind the leader.

George Russell is currently second in the standings, but that has not positively impacted his odds as he is listed at +2200.

