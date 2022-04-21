Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Monster Energy Supercross Series could crown two champions Saturday with Round 15 of the 2022 season at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

In the premier 450 category, Eli Tomac can clinch his second championship in three seasons, and Jett Lawrence is aiming to wrap up his first title in the 250 East class.

With three events remaining this season, Tomac leads by 53 points over Jason Anderson, who won last week at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Tomac, who won the 2020 championship, would clinch if he finishes ahead of Anderson or at least one position behind him if Anderson places fourth or worse.

Lawrence will earn the 250 East championship with a 17th or better.

Saturday’s race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC with qualifying getting started at 9 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 15 of the 2022 Supercross season in Foxborough:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 15 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough will begin live Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 9 a.m. ET. Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analyst Ricky Carmichael, and Will Christien and Daniel Blair will report from the pits.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

