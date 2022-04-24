Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMOLA, Italy — Formula One champion Max Verstappen dominated Sunday in a Red Bull rout of Ferrari at the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen won from the pole, logged the fastest lap and picked up his second win of the season while leading teammate Sergio Perez to the first one-two Red Bull finish since Malaysia in 2016.

“Lovely Sunday,” Verstappen radioed his Red Bull team.

The Dutchman also won the sprint qualifying race Saturday and earned maximum points on the weekend.

It's been a while since their last 1-2 👀 Well done to Max and Checo!👏 #ImolaGP @redbullracing pic.twitter.com/lOjEij2nMp — Formula 1 (@F1) April 24, 2022

Lando Norris was third for McLaren.

It was a disastrous race for Ferrari, racing on its home soil and hoping to celebrate a return to F1 dominance.

Charles Leclerc came into Sunday as the championship leader with two wins in the first three races and Carlos Sainz Jr. celebrated a two-year contract extension this weekend in Italy.

But Leclerc couldn’t get the jump on Verstappen at the start and never contended. Sainz spun off course on the opening lap to ruin his race, and Leclerc’s bid to salvage the day for Ferrari ended when he spun racing Perez for second.

He ultimately finished sixth.

YES BOYS 🔥 Winning here today caps off a perfect weekend for us. Very happy with the performance from the car and the team this weekend, so thank you to @redbullracing for that. Good to see @SChecoPerez coming in second, let’s build on this #ImolaGP pic.twitter.com/1bk18rCOVh — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) April 24, 2022

Leclerc had a 46-point lead in the standings over reigning champion Verstappen at the start of the race, but Verstappen cut the gap to 27 points with his impressive weekend.

The race featured a stirring late battle between Mercedes newcomer George Russell and Valtteri Bottas, the driver he replaced. The two went down to the final lap for fourth position with Russell holding off the veteran.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile. continued his early struggles and finished 13th after struggling much of the second half with trying to pass Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri.

Mercedes head Toto Wolff apologized to Hamilton over the radio for the “undriveable” car that Hamilton was given in Italy.

Hamilton later proclaimed that his bid for a record eighth championship essentially was over a month into the 2022 season.

After a two-week break, F1 heads to the United States for the inaugural Grand Prix of Miami. The May 6-8 race weekend is the first of two American stops this year, and Las Vegas will be added in 2023.