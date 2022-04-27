Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Colton Herta continues to be the PointsBet Sportsbook favorite for the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com).

Herta’s line this week is +550, a slight increase from the +475 he showed prior to the Long Beach Grand Prix. Herta was the favorite that race also, but crashed on Lap 23 after leading the field to green. In two starts at Barber, Herta has yet to crack the top 20.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Herta is $5.50. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Last week’s winner Josef Newgarden is ranked second for the Grand Prix of Alabama with a line of +600. His win in Long Beach was his second consecutive after also winning on the Texas Motor Speedway oval. Newgarden won at Barber in 2017 and 2018. He finished fourth the following year, but was involved in a crash at the start of last year’s race.

Ranked third this week is last year’s Barber winner, Alex Palou. His line for this year’s edition is +800. Palou led 56 of the 90 laps last year to beat Will Power by less than half a second.

Scott Dixon is ranked fourth with a line of +900. Dixon has not won an IndyCar race since last year at Texas, but has 11 top-10s in his last 15 starts, including a sweep of those positions in 2022. He was sixth last week in Long Beach. Dixon has top-three finishes in his last two starts at Barber.

Rounding out the top five this week in PointsBet’s ranking is Patricio O’Ward at +1000. He is coming off his first top-10 of the season after finishing fifth last week in Long Beach. O’Ward was fourth in the 2021 Grand Prix of Alabama.

One noteworthy PointsBet longshot is Takuma Sato, who won this race in 2019. If he can repeat, that would be worth 40/1.

