IMSA Laguna Seca start times: After a street course and stops at two of the country’s most famous racetracks, the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will race its first natural terrain track of 2022 this Sunday at Laguna Seca Raceway (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

This will mark the first time in six years that IMSA has raced in the spring at the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course, and Acuras will enter as the overall favorite in DPi. Filipe Albuquerque and Ricky Taylor are the defending winners in Wayne Taylor Racing’s No. 10, and Team Penske Acuras won in the prior two seasons.

After Meyer Shank Racing opened the season with a Rolex 24 at Daytona victory in an Acura ARX-05, the Chip Ganassi Racing Cadilllacs have won the past two races at Sebring International Raceway and on the streets of Long Beach, California. The No. 02 DPi V.R of Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn leads the points standings by three points of the No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports of Tristan Vautier and Richard Westbrook.

In GTD Pro, the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor overcame a rough start at Daytona to win at Sebring and take a 30-point leader over the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell.

The LMP2 category also returns at Laguna Seca after missing the Long Beach round.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca (all times are ET):

IMSA Laguna Seca start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 3:10 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 57 degrees with a 3% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the 32-car field over four divisions for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC. Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Dave Burns is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Parker Kligerman and Matt Yocum.

IMSA.com live qualifying stream: Saturday, April 30, 3:45 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 2:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA LAGUNA SECA

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at Laguna Seca (all times ET):

Friday, April 29

11:30 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice 1

12:25-1:10 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Practice 1

1:25-2:25 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice 1

3:25-3:55 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Practice 2

4:15-5 p.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Practice 2

5:20-6:20 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice 2

6:40-7:10 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Qualifying

7:30-9 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

Saturday, April 30

11:00-11:15 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Qualifying 1

11:20-11:35 a.m.: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Qualifying 2

11:55 a.m.-1:40 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice 2

2-2:35 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Qualifying

2:50-3:30 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 1 of 2

3:50-4:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

4:50-5:40 p.m.: Lamborhgini Super Trofeo, Race 1

7-9 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca 120

Sunday, May 1

11:00-11:20 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

11:40 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Porsche Carrera Cup, Race 2

12:40-1:30 p.m.: Lamborhgini Super Trofeo, Race 2

3:10-5:50 p.m.: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship Presented by MOTUL