IndyCar Barber start times: A memorable start to the 2022 season could carry even more meaning (and a significant amount of cash) for Josef Newgarden this Sunday at Barber Motorsports Park (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, NBC).

After consecutive victories at Texas Motor Speedway and Long Beach (his first win in the crown jewel street course), Newgarden can clinch the PeopleReady Force For Good Challenge’s $1 million prize by winning Sunday in the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama.

The Team Penske driver (who also became a new father last week) already is a three-time winner at Barber, and a fourth would earn him a $500,000 bonus and matching $500,000 donation to his charities (Wags and Walk Nashville and SeriousFun Children’s Network).

NEW FORMAT: Indy 500 pole qualifying overhauled

The award was posted for the first driver to win on the three types of IndyCar circuits (oval, street course, road course), and Newgarden can accomplish the feat in the fourth race of the season.

“That would be cool,” the two-time series champion said after his Long Beach win, adding that he values his versatility. “It makes me feel like a real IndyCar driver, to be honest with you. I think that’s what makes our sport great. We talk about it a lot, but it’s the truth. The thing that sets IndyCar apart is the diversity of the racing. We love having the best of the best from around the world and having to compete on all types of tracks and having to master all disciplines. If you can’t master all disciplines, then it’s so difficult to be successful in this sport.

“I just love that IndyCar drivers have to be good at all those skillsets, so when we’re able to do that, it gives me a lot of satisfaction.”

So does the 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course east of Birmingham. Barber is known as the most physically demanding track in IndyCar, which is a good fit for the No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet driver.

“I love the high-speed nature of Barber,” Newgarden said. “It’s a lot of high-speed commitment from a lot of the corners, which makes it a lot of fun to drive. It suits my style, for sure. It’s all about flow and carrying big speed and putting the car on the edge. That’s what I like most about it.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how we go on a permanent road course. I think we’ve proven we can have a good street-course car and a good oval car, but we need to have a good road-course car to complete the set. So I’m really looking forward to it.”

Newgarden will hope to avoid his start to last year’s race when he crashed on the opening lap (and also took out Colton Herta and Ryan Hunter-Reay).

Alex Palou scored his first career IndyCar victory on his way to the 2021 championship as the season opened at Barber because of the pandemic.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the 2022 Honda Grand Prix of Alabama at Berber race weekend (all times are ET):

GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA AT BARBER INDYCAR START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on NBC and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 1:08 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 1:15 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying Saturday. The race also will be streamed on Peacock (in addition to the NBC Sports App/NBCSports.com streams and the NBC broadcast).

PRACTICE: Friday, 4 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 10 a.m. (Peacock Premium), 5:20 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 1 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 90 laps (207 miles) on a 17-turn, 2.3-mile road course in Leeds, Alabama.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set available for rookies to use in first practice.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 75 degrees with a 35% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 26 drivers racing Sunday at Barber

INDY LIGHTS RACE: Sunday, 11 a.m., 35 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY LIGHTS ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 14 drivers entered

GRAND PRIX OF ALABAMA AT BARBER WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, April 29

9-9:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

9:45-10:15 a.m.: Indy Pro 2000 practice

10:30-11:15 a.m.: USF Juniors race

11:30 a.m.-noon: Radical Cup qualifying

12:15-12:45 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 qualifying

1-1:30 p.m.: USF2000 practice

1:45-2:30 p.m.: Radical Cup Race

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

4-5 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

5:15-5:45 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

Saturday, April 30

9-9:45 a.m.: Radical Cup race

10-11 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

11:15-11:45 a.m.: USF2000 qualifying

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy Lights practice

1-2:15 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

2:30-3:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 1

3:35-4:05 p.m.: Indy Lights qualifying

4:20-5:05 p.m.: USF2000 Race 1

5:20-5:50 p.m.: IndyCar final practice (Peacock Premium)

6:05-6:50 p.m.: Radical Cup race

Sunday, May 1

10-10:40 a.m.: USF2000 Race 2

11-11:55 a.m.: Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Grand Prix of Alabama (Peacock Premium)

1:08 p.m. – Command to start engines for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama

1:15 p.m. – Green flag for the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park (90 laps/207 miles), NBC and Peacock Premium (live)

3:30-4:20 p.m.: Indy Pro 2000 Race 2

