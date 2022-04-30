Ricky Taylor set an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship track record at Laguna Seca Raceway to claim the pole position on the starting lineup grid for Sunday’s race.
After the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 DPi led both practice sessions, Taylor shattered the track qualifying record with a lap of 1 minute, 13.924 seconds. It was nearly a half-second quicker than the previous record of 1:14.441 set by teammate Filipe Albuquerque last year.
Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.
“Our car has been good since the start of practice and we tried not to mess it up,” Taylor said after his 34th career IMSA pole.
“When you have a car that unloads that well, it’s very easy to get lost at a place like this because the track changes so much. So, we tried to not make too many changes. We placed a lot of emphasis on qualifying, so to get the pole is satisfying.”
The top Cadillac driver was Alex Lynn in third with the Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01 Cadillac DPi.V.R with a lap of 1:14.072.
Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:
LMP2: Steven Thomas, No. 11 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, 1:17.571
GTD Pro: Mathieu Jaminet, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R , 1:23.142
GTD: Russell Ward, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:23.567
