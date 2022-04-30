Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ricky Taylor set an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship track record at Laguna Seca Raceway to claim the pole position on the starting lineup grid for Sunday’s race.

After the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05 DPi led both practice sessions, Taylor shattered the track qualifying record with a lap of 1 minute, 13.924 seconds. It was nearly a half-second quicker than the previous record of 1:14.441 set by teammate Filipe Albuquerque last year.

Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race will begin at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.

“Our car has been good since the start of practice and we tried not to mess it up,” Taylor said after his 34th career IMSA pole.

STARTING GRID: Click here for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship lineup l Lineup by car number

FULL QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for Saturday’s speeds at Laguna Seca

SUNDAY AT LAGUNA SECA: How to watch the race on NBC

“When you have a car that unloads that well, it’s very easy to get lost at a place like this because the track changes so much. So, we tried to not make too many changes. We placed a lot of emphasis on qualifying, so to get the pole is satisfying.”

The top Cadillac driver was Alex Lynn in third with the Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 01 Cadillac DPi.V.R with a lap of 1:14.072.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca:

LMP2: Steven Thomas, No. 11 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, 1:17.571

GTD Pro: Mathieu Jaminet, No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R , 1:23.142

GTD: Russell Ward, No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3, 1:23.567

QUALIFYING

Results

Results by class

Fastest lap by driver

Fastest lap by driver after qualifying

Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying

Fastest lap sequence in qualifying

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session I by class l Session II l Session II by class l Practices combined