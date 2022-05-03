The W Series kicks off its third season this week as part of Formula 1’s Miami Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome, and Jamie Chadwick will seek to maintain her reign after winning the first two championships.

The England native, who also has competed in Extreme E, currently bookends the series as the winner of the inaugural race in 2019 at Hockenheimring and with a sweep of two races in the 2021 season finale at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas

While Chadwick has showcased winning talent for winning races, both championships were hotly contested with Chadwick defeating Beitske Visser by 10 points in 2019. Last year’s title featured a season finale that saw Chadwick and Alice Powell enter the weekend tied in points.

Chadwick swept the weekend and walked away with the title, which made her an obvious choice to helm a team launched earlier this year by Caitlyn Jenner, one of four new teams this season. Chadwick will be teamed with Chloe Chambers. The 17-year-old American earned her shot in the series at a test in Arizona earlier this year as well as a follow-up test at Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain.

“I feel really comfortable in the car, and I’ve got used to the speed already,” Chambers said in a release. “For this season, I’m going in with a clear mind and willing to learn. With Caitlyn Jenner as a team boss and two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick as a teammate, I couldn’t have two better people in my team to learn from. Both have a wealth of knowledge about sport and racing, and I’m looking forward to working with them, and the entire Jenner Racing Team as the season progresses.”

The Miami Grand Prix will feature two races with title sponsor Hard Rock International for the W Series, which will hold its 10 races this season across eight Formula One race weekends.

“W Series’ 2022 season will start with a bang in Miami, so Hard Rock, a brand which, like W Series, champions diversity and creating more opportunities for women, is the perfect title partner for our opening doubleheader as we continue to make lots of noise in the USA,” said W Series CEO Catherine Bond Muir. “Last year’s season finale in Austin, W Series’ first event in the USA, was spectacular, as our women racing drivers showcased their skills in front of 400,000 people across the weekend, creating incredible momentum we are carrying into the inaugural Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. W Series Miami presented by Hard Rock will be the biggest event we’ve ever staged, and we’re humbled by the fantastic reception from fans and partners alike. We can’t wait for the racing to start.”

The 10 races will be the most staged in a season for the W Series, as well as its longest schedule to date. Its racing calendar begins and ends in North America with the opener in Miami capped off by stops in Austin and Mexico City.

In between, the W Series will race in Barcelona, Spain in two weeks, host three rounds in July in England, France and Hungary, and then kick off October in a companion race at Suzuka, Japan.