Max Verstappen has two wins to his credit in the first four races of 2022 and that contributes to him being this week’s odds favorite at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.

Verstappen is almost even money this week at +110 and a slight favorite over Charles Leclerc, the winner of the other two 2022 races. If Verstappen makes it to the end of the race without a fuel issue, he should be difficult to beat since the two races he failed to win ended in failures to finish at Bahrain and Melbourne.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.10 for the race and also to win the pole this week. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Leclerc is only 30 points behind Verstappen this week at+140, in large part because of his wins in the two races Verstappen failed to take. Leclerc finished second in Round 2 at Jeddah and currently holds a 27-point lead in the Drivers Championship over Verstappen. Last week in Imola, he failed to stand in the podium for the first time in 2022 and did not lead a single lap.

Verstappen’s Red Bull Racing teammate Sergio Perez is ranked third for the Miami Grand Prix at +1100. Perez also had a fuel pump issue in the opening round of 2022, but has swept the top five in the last three races. He finished second in Melbourne and Imola.

Ranked third is Carlos Sainz Jr. with a line of +1400. Sainz started 2022 with a figurative bang and podiums in his first two races. His last two have ended in much more literal ‘bangs’ with accidents in Australia and Italy.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris round out the top five with lines of +4000. Both drivers have earned one podium this season with Norris’ third-place finish in Imola and Hamilton finishing third in Round 1 at Bahrain.

Last week Hamilton finished one lap off the pace in 13th. That was the first time since Round 18 of the 2017 season that he failed to finish on the lead lap in a race in which he was still running at the end – a span of 83 races. Hamilton has failed to finish only twice since 2018 including last year’s controversial Monza race when he and Verstappen collided.

Round 4’s fourth-place finisher George Russell is ranked seventh this week with +5000 odds, which makes him an interesting dark horse.

