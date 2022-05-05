The 106th Indy 500 will have a full grid with a 33rd car being announced Thursday.

Cusick Motorsports will partner with DragonSpeed to field a No. 25 Dallara-Chevrolet for Stefan Wilson, who is slated to make his fourth start on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The car will have sponsorship from LOHLA SPORT, Sierra Pacific Windows and GNARLY

Premium Cut Jerky, Neptune Systems, ConnectDoc, Rayne Nutrition, Topping & Legnon Wine, Rembrandt Charms and Mr. and Mrs. James Lowes (longtime race fans).

Entrepreneur Don Cusick also entered an Andretti Autosport-affiliated car for Wilson in last year’s Indy 500. The driver and car owner have teamed up this season in the IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup, making their sports cars debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

DragonSpeed made Indy 500 starts in 2019-20 and won the LMP2 class of the 2022 Rolex 24 with a car that included NTT IndyCar Series drivers Devlin DeFrancesco, Colton Herta and Pato O’Ward. The Daytona victory was the team’s third in four years, and in 2019, DragonSpeed also became the first LMP2 team to win IMSA, World Endurance Championship, and European Le Mans Series races in the same year.

“I’m so excited to be back at the event that ignited my passion for motorsports several decades ago,” Cusick said in a release. “To be partnered with a young, hungry and professional organization like DragonSpeed makes it all the better. Last year was an incredible first on-site experience for Cusick Motorsports and our partners, and we’re so glad to have them with us again.”

Said DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian: “This opportunity means so much to us. Putting this program together with Don Cusick, Stefan Wilson, and the Cusick Motorsports partner group brings us back to Indy even earlier than we hoped, and a step closer to becoming a full-time IndyCar team. With that target in our sights, I can tell you we are not coming to the Brickyard to make up the numbers – we’re here to resume our IndyCar learning curve and build on our experience from 2019 and 2020, and Stefan’s past performances as well.”

Wilson, the younger brother of late IndyCar winner Justin Wilson, led late in the 2018 Indy 500 through a fuel strategy that didn’t pan out. The British native also is an Indy Lights winner.

“The journey to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 has been a roller-coaster ride for Cusick Motorsports, our partners and myself,” Wilson said in a release. “A few short weeks ago it didn’t look like this was going to happen for us, but I’m so relieved all of the pieces came together to get another shot at this race.”

The announcement ensures that the Indy 500 will have a full field, continuing a streak that dates to 1947, for the May 29 race, which will be televised live on NBC.