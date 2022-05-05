Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eli Tomac and Jett Lawrence have clinched championships, but there still is something to play for Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the Round 17 season finale.

Jason Anderson will be aiming to close the Supercross campaign with his fourth consecutive victory and tie Tomac for the most (seven) in the 450 category this season. Tomac isn’t expected to race Saturday.

In the 250 West class, Christian Craig and Hunter Lawrence (Jett’s brother, who could et some sibling help Saturday) are battling for the championship. Craig has an 18-point advantage and can clinch his first Supercross title with a 14th or better.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 17 of the 2022 Supercross season in Salt Lake City, Utah:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah, will begin live Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CNBC, Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 2 p.m. ET. Leigh Diffey will handle play by play with analyst Ricky Carmichael, and Will Christien and Daniel Blair will report from the pits. Todd Harris is the prerace host joined by 450 rider Adam Cianciarulo.

All 17 rounds of the 2022 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will stream live coverage of heats, qualifiers and main events. All Supercross heats, qualifiers and live and on-demand replays of races will be available on Peacock. Click here for more details (information on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

POINTS STANDINGS: 450 division l 250 division

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah:

2:25 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

2:40 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

2:55 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

3:10 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

3:25 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

4:40 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying

4:55 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying

5:10 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

5:25 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

5:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

7:55 p.m.: 250 West Heat

8:09 p.m.: 250 East Heat

8:23 p.m.: 450 Heat 1

8:37 p.m.: 450 Heat 2

9:05 p.m.: 250 LCQ

9:17 p.m.: 450 LCQ

9:54 p.m.: 250 Main Event

10:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event

TRACK LAYOUT: Click here to view the track map for Supercross Round 17 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERCROSS IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule

