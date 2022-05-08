Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jason Anderson rode virtually uncontested in the Monster Energy Supercross Round 17 season finale as points champion Eli Tomac took the night off to let a knee injury suffered at Atlanta heal.

Anderson did not get the hole shot – that honor went to Justin Bogle – but he was in the lead by the end of Lap 1. He managed the gap well as he and second-place Chase Sexton lapped rider after rider until only six were remaining on the lead lap at the end.

Anderson was not able to catch Tomac in the points, but with his fourth consecutive victory and seventh on the season, he tied Tomac for the most in 2022. Tomac holds the edge with five consecutive wins this year.

The final tally shows Tomac with a nine-point lead after the final race.

RESULTS: Click here for 450 Results; Click here for 250 results

Sexton had an up and down season with some strong runs interrupted by crashes. He ended the season on a high note and his second-place finish was his sixth consecutive top-five.

The biggest drama in the season finale was the battle for third in the points. Three riders, Malcolm Stewart, Justin Barcia and Marvin Musquin, had a shot at the position. Stewart was on a flyer through the field and was riding faster than the leaders midway.

When Stewart executed a pass for third, Barcia rode into the side of his Husqvarna and sent Stewart flying off the bike. Barcia went on to claim the final spot on the podium.

Click here Heat 1 results | Heat 2 | LCQ

Stewart remounted and rode like a man possessed. He caught up to the back tire of Barcia on the final lap until a lapped rider stalled his momentum. Stewart had the last word, however, by claiming third in the standings by nine points over Musquin and 12 ahead of Barcia.

Barcia ended the race two points behind Stewart and would have claimed fourth in the standings, but he was docked 10 points for rough riding.

Justin Barcia has been docked 10 points and fined for his move on Malcolm Stewart in last night’s 450SX Main Event 📋#SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/4YSS6dEksR — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) May 8, 2022

Musquin rounded out the top five for his 10th such finish in 2022.

Cooper Webb’s disappointing defense of his 2021 championship closed with him as the final rider on the lead lap in the season finale. His sixth-place finish came with a seventh-place position in the points. Prior to the race, he announced he would not compete in the outdoor Motocross championship.

Click here for Round 17 450 Overall results | Rider Points | Manufacturer Points | Lap Chart

For the third straight week, a Supercross champion was crowned.

Knowing he needed to finish only 14th or better, regardless of how second-place Hunter Lawrence finished, Craig rode a safe race and failed to stand on the race podium for the first time in 2022. He finished eight, which was fine with him because he still had the opportunity to stand on the top of the box and receive his No. 1 plate.

His points advantage after the final race goes down at 10.

Nate Thrasher won his first race since April, 2021 when he was victorious in two of three races in the Atlanta residency, which was mostly run in groups of two and three races to minimize travel during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thrasher had only a slight advantage over Hunter Lawrence, who was seeking his fourth straight win. for the second straight season, Lawrence finished second in the standings.

Click here East Heat results | West Heat | LCQ

Pierce Brown was the top 250 East rider with his third-place finish. His second consecutive podium was not enough to catch the second-place rider in the 250E points standings, however, as RJ Hampshire crossed under the checkers one position back in fourth.

Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five. This was his fifth consecutive top-five and he has not been worse than seventh all season, but he was forced to miss Anaheim 3 with injury.

Click here for 250 West Overall results | 250 West Rider Points | 250 East Rider Points | 250 Rider East/West Points Combined | Lap Chart

