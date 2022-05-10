Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sarah Fisher, who remains the fastest woman in Indy 500 history, will drive the pace for for the race’s 106th running May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The former NTT IndyCar Series driver and team owner will be behind the wheel of a 2023 Corvette Z06 70th anniversary edition pace car to lead the field to the green flag for the race (whose broadcast begins at 11 a.m. ET on NBC).

The Ohio native made nine starts between 2000-10, a record for women. Her fastest four-lap qualifying average of 229.439 mph in 2002 also remains an event record for a female driver.

Fisher became the first woman to win the pole position for an IndyCar race in 2002 at Kentucky Speedway and was the first female driver to earn a podium finish in IndyCar at Kentucky (third in 2000). She finished a career-best second in 2001 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“Every time I’ve had the opportunity to drive at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, it’s been special, from IndyCar cars to two-seaters to vintage cars,” Fisher said in a release. “Driving the pace car is just as special of an honor. And to have served in that role for the NTT IndyCar Series since Johnny Rutherford retired, I’ve had many great memories to add to my career.

“I am humbled and proud to become the official pace car driver for the 106th Indianapolis 500 and to represent the hard work and development that Chevrolet puts into these fantastic pieces of automobile advancement and technology.”

It is an honor to represent @IMS and @chevrolet at the #Indy500 and as the @IMS official pace car driver. Looking forward to the stands full of fans! https://t.co/TksdONWVio — Sarah Fisher (@SarahFisher) May 10, 2022

After driving, Fisher became a full-time team owner, providing two-time series champion Josef Newgarden with his first ride in IndyCar. Since leaving that role, she has driven the pace car at multiple race.

With her husband, Andy O’Gara, Fisher co-owns Speedway Indoor Karting facilities in Speedway, Indiana, and Daytona Beach, Florida, and is the mother of two children.

The 2023 Corvette Z06 is powered by the all-new 5.5L LT6 with 670 horsepower, making it the highest-horsepower naturally aspirated V-8 ever to hit the market in any production car.

Chevrolet and Corvette have led the Indy 500 starting field more than any other manufacturer and nameplate. The 2022 race will mark the 33rd time for a Chevrolet pace car since 1948, and the 19th time since 1978.

“Sarah Fisher is an Indianapolis 500 icon who always takes the time to appreciate her fans and represent the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and ‘The Greatest Spectacle in Racing’ with class and humility,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “She is such a fitting person for this honor, and it will be such a thrill and privilege to see her lead the field of 33 cars to the green flag before a huge crowd at the track and a global television audience.

“I’m sure Sarah will enjoy driving the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition, which is an incredible car with the performance to match its great looks.”

For the first time in three years, the Indy 500 will be at full capacity with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions having been lifted. A crowd of roughly 300,00 is expected for this year’s race after there were 135,000 fans permitted last year in the 230,000-seat grandstands.

The infield also has been reopened to fans.

For tickets to the Snake Pit festival, the Indy 500, the Carb Day Miller Lite concert or any practices and qualifying, click here to reserve a seat.