Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar starting lineup: Will Power won the pole position Friday for the GMR Grand Prix, his 64th career pole position and sixth on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The Team Penske driver turned a 1-minute, 9.7664-second lap on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile layout to earn the top starting spot for Saturday’s race (3 p.m. ET, NBC) in his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet.

Defending series champion Alex Palou qualified second (1:09.8090) and was the only Honda driver to reach the Fast Six final round of qualifying. Josef Newgarden, who can earn a $1 million bonus with a victory Saturday, qualified third, followed by Conor Daly (in a season best), Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Overall speeds for the GMR Grand Prix l Round 1, Group 1 l Round 1, Group 2 l Round 2 l Fast Six

GMR GRAND PRIX: Details for watching Saturday’s race

Power, who also has five wins on the IMS road course, is the fifth pole-sitter through five races this season in the NTT IndyCar Series.

He is three poles away from tying Mario Andretti’s all-time mark of 67 pole positions.

“That is the fun of this series,” Power said. “It’s so tight. When you get a pole these days, you know you’ve done a really good job. The team has done a great job. I’m super stoked. It’s been a long time since I’ve had a pole on a road course. Yeah man, I worked hard for that one.

Most @INDYCAR poles of all time: 1. @MarioAndretti – 67

2. @12WillPower – 64

3. A.J. Foyt – 53 Power will lead the field to green in Saturday's GMR Grand Prix of @IMS at 3P ET on @NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/bRHl2RYOgg — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 13, 2022

“I feel so privileged to get so close to (Andretti). I never thought I’d get there. He’s an absolute legend of the sport.

“It would be such an honor to match or surpass him. To be up there with names like Mario Andretti and A.J. Foyt is something I wouldn’t have imagined when I started my career.”

Here’s the IndyCar starting lineup for Sunday’s GMR Grand Prix on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course (qualifying position, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, speed):

ROW 1