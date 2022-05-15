Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA Mid-Ohio start times: The WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series will head to the Lexus Grand Prix with the results seeming relatively even across its four categories racing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Through four races of the 2022 season, the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3R is the only repeat class winner (GTD). In DPi, Meyer Shank Racing, Wayne Taylor Racing and both of Chip Ganassi Racing’s entries have won overall.

In the championship standings of the premier category, the ARX-05 Acuras of MSR (No. 60) and WTR (No. 10) are tied for first.

Here are the start times, starting lineup, schedule and TV info for the IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (all times are ET):

IMSA Mid-Ohio start times, schedule, TV info

When: Sunday, 2:10 p.m. ET

Race distance: Two hours, 40 minutes on the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course

Forecast: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 74 degrees with a 24% chance of rain at the green flag.

Entry list: Click here to see the 34-car field over four divisions (DPi, LMP2, LMP3, GTD) for the Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio.

RACE BROADCAST

TV: 2 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock, the NBC Sports App,and NBCSports.com will have streaming coverage of the event from flag to flag. Dave Burns is the announcer with analyst Calvin Fish and pit reporters Parker Kligerman and Brian Till.

IMSA.com live qualifying stream: Saturday, 1:10 p.m. ET.

IMSA Radio: All sessions are live on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com; SiriusXM live race coverage will begin Sunday at 1:30 p.m. (XM 207, Internet/App 992).

DAILY SCHEDULE IMSA MID-OHIO

Here’s a rundown of the IMSA Lexus Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio (all times ET):

Friday, May 13

9:15-10:15 a.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice 1

11:50 a.m.-12:20 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Practice 1

12:45-1:45 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Practice 2

2:05-2:50 p.m.: Prototype Challenge, Practice 1

3:10-3:40 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Practice 2

4-5:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice 1

5:50-6:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge – TCR, Qualifying

6:10-6:25 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge – GS, Qualifying

Saturday, May 14

8:10-8:40 a.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Qualifying 1

9-10:45 a.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice 2

11:05-11:50 a.m.: Prototype Challenge, Practice 2

12:10-12:55 p.m.: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 1

1:15-2:20 p.m.: WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Qualifying

2:40-2:55 p.m.: Prototype Challenge, Qualifying

4:05-6:05 p.m.: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Race

Sunday, May 15

8:40-9 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, warmup

9:20-10:55 a.m.: Prototype Challenge, Race

11:15 a.m.-noon: Mazda MX-5 Cup, Race 2

2:10-4:50 p.m.: Lexus Grand Prix, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Race