Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

GMR Grand Prix Indianapolis results, points: Colton Herta led 50 of 75 laps Saturday to capture his seventh career NTT IndyCar Series victory and first on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Setting the fastest lap of the race (1 minute, 11.7415 seconds/122.389 mph) on Lap 31, the Andretti Autosport driver improved five spots to sixth in the championship standings.

His next chance for an IMS breakthrough will be May 29 with the 106th Indy 500.

“The crew did an amazing job today,” Herta said. “It feels awesome to get my first win here in Indy. I’ve never won here in IndyCar. I won the Freedom 100 and the Indy Lights road course so winning here felt right. I’m sure it’s going to feel even more right if we can do it at the end of the month.”

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Saturday after the GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 75-lap race (shortened from 85 laps by two-hour time constraints) on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Here is the finishing order in the GMR Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (14) Colton Herta, Honda, 75, Running

2. (20) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 75, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 75, Running

4. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 75, Running

5. (4) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 75, Running

6. (6) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 75, Running

7. (13) Takuma Sato, Honda, 75, Running

8. (7) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 75, Running

9. (8) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 75, Running

10. (21) Scott Dixon, Honda, 75, Running

11. (16) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 75, Running

12. (24) David Malukas, Honda, 75, Running

13. (9) Jack Harvey, Honda, 75, Running

14. (19) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 75, Running

15. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 75, Running

16. (12) Graham Rahal, Honda, 75, Running

17. (10) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 74, Running

18. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 74, Running

19. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 74, Running

20. (11) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 74, Running

21. (17) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 73, Running

22. (27) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 73, Running

23. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 73, Running

24. (23) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 72, Contact

25. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 60, Running

26. (22) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 53, Contact

27. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 34, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 90.008 mph; Time of Race: 2:01:56.3273; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: 8 for 31 laps; Lead changes: 10 among 6 drivers; Lap leaders:

O’Ward 1-2; Rosenqvist 3-4; Herta 5-31; O’Ward 32; Rosenqvist 33-34; Calderon 35; Ericsson 36-45; Herta 46-59; McLaughlin 60-64; O’Ward 65-66; Herta 67-75.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Saturday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the fifth race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Top 10 in points: Power 170, Palou 156, McLaughlin 152, Newgarden 140, Dixon 133, Herta 132, O’Ward 126, Ericsson 117, Grosjean 114, VeeKay 113.

NEXT: The 106th Indy 500 will take place May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Broadcast coverage will begin at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule with dates, times, networks/streaming

To purchase tickets to the Indy 500, click here to reserve a seat.