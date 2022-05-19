Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Max Verstappen’s win in the inaugural Miami race allowed him to close to within 19 points of Charles Leclerc and contributes to a narrow gap between the two odds favorites at PointsBet Sportsbook to win the 2022 Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen had to survive unseasonably hot weather, an aggressive pass on Leclerc and a late-race restart to win. He has now won every race in which he has been running at the end. This week he is barely above even money with a line of +110. Verstappen has finished on the podium in hist last four Spanish Grand Prixs, but has not won there since 2016.

One way to view American Odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet, so the return on investment this week for Verstappen is $1.10 for the race and also to win the pole this week. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a bet of +300 is the same as 3/1.

For the second week, Leclerc is only 30 points behind Verstappen this week at+140. Leclerc won the two races not claimed by Verstappen and finished second in two other events, including the Miami Grand Prix. Leclerc finish fourth in last year’s edition of this race and was fifth in 2019. Leclerc is also listed at +110 alongside Verstappen to win the pole.

After getting off to a fast start of three consecutive podiums, Carlos Sainz Jr. crashed in back-to-back races in Melbourne and Imola. He made it to the checkers without damage last week and climbed back on the podium for the fourth time in six rounds. This week, his line is posted at +1100.

Sergio Perez is ranked fourth with a line of +1600. Perez finished fourth in Miami. This week, he is seeking his third consecutive Spanish Grand Prix top-five after finishing fifth in his last two starts.

Rounding out the top five in PointsBet’s ranking are Lewis Hamilton and George Russell at +2500.

Hamilton represents one of the most interesting picks this week. He won the last five races on the Catalunya circuit and has another victory in 2014. All of these came after a front row start, but 2022 has been disappointing for the Mercedes driver. If he qualifies anywhere near the front, however, his 25/1 odds will take on a different perspective. Hamilton is listed at +3300 to win the pole.

Russell beat Hamilton to the line by three seconds last week and finished fifth to keep a perfect record of 2022 top-fives alive.

