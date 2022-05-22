Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The pole position for the 106th Indy 500 will be set Sunday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from 4-6 p.m. ET on NBC, along with the other top 11 starting spots.

The qualifying format has been overhauled this year, requiring the pole-sitter to make three four-lap runs.

After the first day of PPG Presents Armed Forces Qualifying set positions 13-33 Saturday, the 12 fastest drivers will have a guaranteed attempt Sunday to post a four-lap average for the pole position in the May 29 race (which will be broadcast on NBC).

SPEED ASSAULT: VeeKay fastest as Indy 500 drivers lay down blistering laps

The Fast 12 will begin at 4 p.m. ET on NBC. Rinus VeeKay was the fastest driver to advance to the session from Saturday after posting the third-fastest qualifying average in Indy 500 history. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, along with his four Chip Ganassi Racing teammates, also have a shot at the pole Sunday.

Tune in Sunday at 4P ET on @NBC and @peacockTV. — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 21, 2022

Johnson had the fastest four-lap average in Saturday morning’s practice, giving him a shot to start first in his Indy 500 debut.

The fastest six drivers will advance to the Firestone Fast Six at 5:10 p.m. ET to set the first two rows on NBC (the other six will slot in for the Rows 3 and 4).

Sunday’s broadcast coverage will begin with a 90-minute practice on Peacock Premium that starts at 12:30 p.m. ET.

INDY 500 PRIMER: Important details, schedule for watching on NBC

INDY 500 QUALIFYING: Click here for a graphical representation of the new format

There are 33 cars on the entry list for the race, which means that all drivers will make the starting grid for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC).

The field of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing will feature eight former winners: Four-time winner Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002, 2009, ’21), two-time winners Juan Pablo Montoya (2000, 2015) and Takuma Sato (2017, 2020), plus winners Scott Dixon (2008), Tony Kanaan (2013), Alexander Rossi (2016), Will Power (2018) and Simon Pagenaud (2019).

After joining A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time Indy 500 winners last year, Castroneves will try to become the first five-time champion and also the first repeat winner since he accomplished the feat in 2001-02.

Here’s the full broadcast grid for Indy 500 qualifying this weekend and for practice and Carb Day next week (all times are ET):