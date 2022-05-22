Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Scott Dixon will lead the Indy 500 starting lineup for the fifth time in his storied career, qualifying on the pole position of the race’s 106th edition.

Alex Palou and Rinus VeeKay also comprised the fastest front row (average speed of 233.643 mph) in Indy 500 history for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET, NBC), breaking a mark (233.233) that had stood since 1996.

Dixon, who ranks second all time behind Rick Mears’ record six Indy 500 poles, will start first in the Indy 500 for the second consecutive season as Chip Ganassi Racing placed all five of its Dallara-Hondas in Sunday’s Fast 12 pole shootout.

Dixon set the fastest pole speed in Indy 500 history and the second-fastest qualifying speed in Indy 500 history behind Arie Luyendyk’s 236.896 mph in 1996.

Fastest pole speed in #Indy500 HISTORY.@scottdixon9 passes the late Scott Brayton with an average four-lap speed of 234.046mph. He'll lead the field to green in the Greatest Spectacle in Racing on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/TgMwDRflMf — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) May 22, 2022

Marcus Ericsson (fifth at 232.764) and Tony Kanaan (sixth at 232.372) joined Dixon and Palou in the Fast Six for Ganassi.

Jimmie Johnson, who is in his first full IndyCar Series for Ganassi, qualified 12th at 231.264 for his Indy 500 debut,

Other notables:

–Formula One veteran Romain Grosjean, also an Indy 500 rookie, qualified ninth as the top Andretti Autosport driver.

–Defending Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves, who will attempt to win a record fifth Indy 500, will start 27th.

–Takuma Sato, who is trying to become the first driver to win three Indy 500s with three teams, qualified 10th.

Indy 500 starting lineup by row for the May 29 race (11 a.m. ET NBC):

ROW 1

1. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 234.046

2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 233.499

3. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 233.385

ROW 2

4. (33) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 233.080

5. (8) Marcus Ericsson, 232.764

6. (1) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 232.372

ROW 3

7. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 232.705

8. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 232.182

9. (28) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 231.999

ROW 4

10. (51) Takuma Sato, Honda, 231.670

11. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 231.534

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 231.264

ROW 5

13. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 231.607

14. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 231.580

15. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 231.508

ROW 6

16. (60) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 231.275

17. (11) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 231.112

18. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 230.999

ROW 7

19. (77) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 230.961

20. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 230.812

21. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 230.766

ROW 8

22. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 230.464

23. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 230.345

24. (29) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 230.326

ROW 9

25. (26) Colton Herta, Honda, 230.235

26. (3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 230.154

27. (06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 229.630

ROW 10

28. (14) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 229.406

29. (4) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 228.916

30. (6) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 228.622

ROW 11

31. (30) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 227.053

32. (45) Jack Harvey, Honda, 226.851

33. (25) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, no speed