Charles Leclerc is a slight PointsBet Sportsbook odds favorite to win the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix and snap Max Verstappen’s current three-race winning streak.

All eyes were on Leclerc last year when he won the pole for the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix and then immediately crashed to end the session while several drivers were on their fastest lap. He’ll be looking for redemption this year, and with a line of +110, he is almost even money to do so. The 2021 race was Leclerc’s best effort in Monte Carlo by a wide margin, although in three starts, he has still failed to finish a Monaco GP.

Leclerc shows a minus line of -115 to win the pole, compared to Verstappen at +185, which makes him a prohibitive favorite.

For the race, Verstappen is only slightly behind Leclerc by 30 points with a line of +140. When he has made it to the checkers, Verstappen has been unstoppable in 2022 with four wins, including the last three in the Romagna GP, the Miami GP and the Spanish GP. Verstappen is also the defending winner of this race after starting on the outside of the front row last year.

Three drivers are tied for the third ranking with odds of +1600.

Perhaps the most surprising of this trio is Lewis Hamilton, who has struggled along with Mercedes to find speed in 2022. Last week in Catalunya, Spain, he got off to a tough start after making contact with Kevin Magnussen on the opening lap and getting forced into the pits. He lost a little more than a minute in the incident, but was able to climb all the way to fifth at the checkers and even shave a few seconds off the leader’s time.

George Russell also put in an impressive performance for Mercedes in Spain. He kept the Red Bull team at bay for much of the opening race before slotting into third at the checkers. For Russell to cover this line, however, he will need a career performance on the narrow Monte Carlo circuit. In two previous starts, he has a best finish of 14th in last year’s race. He has not yet completed the full distance on this course.

Carlos Sainz Jr. finished second to Verstappen last year, which was his first top-five on the circuit. He came close in 2017 and 2019, however, with sixth-place finishes.

