The 2022 start times for the 106th Indy 500 are here — and with the Greatest Spectacle in Racing returning in full force for the first time in years.

The 106th Indianapolis 500 will be held Sunday, May 29 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be broadcast live on NBC starting at 11 a.m. ET (green flag is 12:45 p.m. ET).

A near-capacity crowd (and possibly the first sellout since the race’s 100th running in 2016) of more than 300,000 will be in attendance at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which has 233,000 grandstand seats.

INDY 500 PRIMER: Important details and facts for watching on NBC

STARTING LINEUP: Where the 33 drivers will take the green flag

The grandstand crowd was limited to 135,000 last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which precluded any fans from attending the 2020 race (which was held in late August for the first and hopefully only time ever).

Carb Day final practice is Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m. ET on Peacock Premium. The annual Ruoff Mortgage Pit Stop Challenge (held for the first time since 2019) is May 27 at 2:30 p.m. ET and also on Peacock Premium.

Here are the details and start times for the 106th Indy 500 (all times are ET):

TV info, Indy 500 start times, schedule

5 a.m.: Garage opens

6 a.m.: Gates open

7 a.m.: Tech inspection

9 a.m.: Cars pushed to pit lane

10:30 a.m.: Cars on the starting grid

11:47 a.m.: Driver introductions

12:18 p.m.: Indy 500 Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:29 p.m.: “Drivers to Your Cars”

12:38 p.m.: Command to start engines

12:45 p.m.: Green flag for the 106th Indy 500 (200 laps/500 miles, NBC, Telemundo Deportes on Universo, IndyCar Radio Network).

How can I watch the Indy 500 on TV?

The 106th Indy 500 is on NBC, Peacock and Universo (subject to local blackout restrictions). Prerace coverage is at 11 a.m., and the broadcast runs through 4 p.m.

A postrace show is on Peacock Premium.

Mike Tirico will be the host for NBC’s telecast alongside Danica Patrick and Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Leigh Diffey will be the play-by-play announcer alongside analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. The pit reporters are Marty Snider, Kevin Lee, Dave Burns and Dillon Welch. Rutledge Wood also will be the roaming reporter in the prerace show.

Telemundo Deportes on Universo will provide a Spanish-language telecast with Omar Amador and Sergio Rodriguez providing commentary on Universo and streaming on TelemundoDeportes.com and the Telemundo Deportes app. Milka Duno will serve as a studio guest.

The race also is streamed via the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com.

Race information

RADIO BROADCAST: Will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday. Mark Jaynes is the chief announcer alongside analyst Davey Hamilton. Nick Yeoman (Turn 1), Michael Young (Turn 2) Jake Query (Turn 3) and Chris Denari (Turn 4) are the turn announcers with Ryan Myrehn, Alex Wollf, Rob Blackman and Scott Sander on pit road.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (500 miles) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.5-mile oval.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 80 degrees with a 0% chance of rain at the green flag.

DEFENDING RACE WINNER: Helio Castroneves

TIRE ALLOTMENT: There are 34 sets of Firestones for use throughout the event.

QUALIFYING: The 33-car field was set May 21-22. Scott Dixon won the Indy 500 pole position for the second consecutive year and the fifth time in his career.

Click here for the starting lineup in the 106th Indy 500.

