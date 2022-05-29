Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — With double points available, the results of the 106th Indy 500 naturally had a major impact on the NTT IndyCar Series standings.

With the third victory of his IndyCar career and first this season, Marcus Ericsson jumped from eighth to first in the championship with 226 points, leading by 13 over Indy 500 runner-up Pato O’Ward and 14 over Alex Palou.

Will Power tumbled from first to fourth in the points with a 15th in the Indy 500.

Ericsson notched the first Indy 500 victory for Chip Ganassi since Dario Franchitti in 2012. Ganassi won his fifth at the Brickyard as a solo team owner and sixth overall (having shared the 1989 win with Pat Patrick). Each of Chip Ganassi Racing’s five drivers led at least one lap Sunday, tying a record set by Andretti Autosport in 2013.

The race featured 38 lead changes among nine drivers — the third-highest total in Indy 500 history behind 68 in 2013 and 54 in 2016.

There were 27 cars running at the finish, tied for the second-highest total in Indy 500 history (the record is 30 set in 2021), and 22 cars on the lead lap, tying last year’s record.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the 106th Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

1. (5) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 200, Running

2. (7) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 200, Running

3. (6) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 200, Running

4. (8) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 200, Running

5. (20) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Running

6. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 200, Running

7. (27) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 200, Running

8. (16) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 200, Running

9. (2) Alex Palou, Honda, 200, Running

10. (15) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 200, Running

11. (30) Juan Pablo Montoya, Chevrolet, 200, Running

12. (17) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 200, Running

13. (14) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 200, Running

14. (21) Graham Rahal, Honda, 200, Running

15. (11) Will Power, Chevrolet, 200, Running

16. (13) David Malukas, Honda, 200, Running

17. (28) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 200, Running

18. (31) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 200, Running

19. (4) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 200, Running

20. (24) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 200, Running

21. (1) Scott Dixon, Honda, 200, Running

22. (23) Marco Andretti, Honda, 200, Running

23. (22) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 199, Running

24. (32) Jack Harvey, Honda, 199, Running

25. (10) Takuma Sato, Honda, 199, Running

26. (33) Stefan Wilson, Chevrolet, 198, Running

27. (29) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 198, Running

28. (12) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 193, Contact

29. (26) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 150, Contact

30. (25) Colton Herta, Honda, 129, Mechanical

31. (9) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 105, Contact

32. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 68, Contact

33. (3) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 38, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 175.428 mph; Time of race: 02:51:00.6432; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: 6 for 31 laps; Lead changes: 38 among 9 drivers; Lap leaders: Palou 1-7; Dixon 8-9; Palou 10-12; Dixon 13-16; Palou 17-21; Dixon 22-29; Palou 30; VeeKay 31; Ericsson 32; O’Ward 33-35; Palou 36-47; Dixon 48-50; Palou 51; Dixon 52-53; Palou 54-57; Dixon 58-59; Palou 60-68; O’Ward 69-72; Dixon 73-79; Daly 80-81; Dixon 82-83; Daly 84-85; Dixon 86-108; Daly 109-111; Dixon 112-140; O’Ward 141-143; Kanaan 144; Ericsson 145; Palou 146-147; O’Ward 148-157; Dixon 158-160; O’Ward 161-164; Dixon 165-174; O’Ward 175-176; Kanaan 177-181; Palou 182-184; Andretti 185-187; Johnson 188-189; Ericsson 190-200.

Points standings: Ericsson 226, O’Ward 213, Palou 212, Power 202, Newgarden 174, Dixon 166, McLaughlin 162, Pagenaud 157, Rosenqvist 154, Herta 142, Rossi 141, Daly 137, VeeKay 134, Rahal 130, Grosjean 128, Castroneves 123, Lundgaard 103, Sato 100, Malukas 90, Kanaan 78, Kirkwood 77, Harvey 73, Johnson 71, Ilott 71, Ferrucci 62, DeFrancesco 62, Hildebrand 53, Carpenter 49, Kellett 45, Montoya 44, Tatiana Calderon 41, Andretti 17, Karam 14, Wilson 10

NEXT: The Detroit Grand Prix will take place June 5 at Belle Isle Raceway Park. Broadcast coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on USA.

