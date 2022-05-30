Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus Ericsson earned $3.1 million for his victory in the 2022 Indy 500, which featured a record purse of $16 million that nearly doubled last year’s prize-winning total.

Ericsson earned the largest winner’s payout in the race’s history. The 106th Indianapolis 500 drew a crowd estimated by the track at more than 325,000 as Indianapolis Motor Speedway returned to full capacity for the first time in three years. The purse was an increase of more than 80 percent over the prize money from the previous year.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 Indy 500 was limited to 135,000 fans and offered a purse of $8,854,565. That was up slightly from the $7,502,500 purse ($1.37 million to winner Takuma Sato) for the 2020 Indy 500, which was held without fans in attendance for the first time. Before the pandemic moved the race to August and decimated revenue streams for the NTT IndyCar Series and Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the 2020 Indy 500 purse originally was slated to be a record $15 million with at least $2 million to the winner

The largest Indy 500 purse before this year was $14.4 million for the 2008 Indy 500 won by Scott Dixon (whose share was $2,988,065). Ericsson’s haul made him the second Indy 500 winner to top $3 million (2009 winner Helio Castroneves won $3,048,005.

The average payout to the 33 drivers in the 2022 Indy 500 was $485,000. Every driver in the 2022 Indy 500 earned at least six figures (with 26th-place finisher Stefan Wilson at $102,000 as the lowest earner).

“The Indianapolis 500 is the greatest race in the world, and these drivers lay it all on the line for a chance to drink the winner’s milk and kiss the famous Yard of Bricks,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway owner Roger Penske said in a release. “This year’s record-setting purse is reflective of their tireless pursuit of history and the world-class talent they display on every lap.”

Pato O’Ward took home $1 million as the 2022 runner-up to Ericsson — the largest winnings for the second-place finisher in nearly a decade.

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, who finished 28th in his Indy 500 debut, earned a $50,000 bonus as the 2022 Indianapolis 500 rookie of the year, bringing his total to $207,900. Johnson qualified 12th for the race and consistently was fast in practice on the 2.5-mile oval.

Though the Indy 500 finish factors heavily into choosing the rookie of the year, performance during the month (including qualifying) and positive contributions to promoting the event also can factor in heavily. The award is selected by a panel voting on “the driver who has performed with the most distinction among first-year drivers in the Indianapolis 500. Criteria include on-track performance in practice, qualifying and the race, media and fan interaction, sportsmanship and positive influence on the Indy 500.”

The purse awards were presented Monday night in a ceremony at the J.W. Marriott in downtown Indianapolis.

The payouts for the 2022 Indy 500:

1. Marcus Ericsson, $3,100,000

2. Pato O’Ward, $1,000,000

3. Tony Kanaan, $400,000

4. Felix Rosenqvist, $570,500

5. Alexander Rossi, $548,000

6. Conor Daly, $527,100

7. Helio Castroneves, $205,300

8. Simon Pagenaud, $507,000

9. Alex Palou, $569,600

10. Santino Ferrucci, $134,500

11. Juan Pablo Montoya, $127,000

12. JR Hildebrand, $175,300

13. Josef Newgarden, $530,000

14. Graham Rahal, $483,000

15. Will Power, $474,500

16. David Malukas, $463,000

17. Kyle Kirkwood, $463,000

18. Christian Lundgaard, $463,000

19. Ed Carpenter, $117,000

20. Devlin DeFrancesco, $463,000

21. Scott Dixon, $707,000

22. Marco Andretti, $114,400

23. Sage Karam, $104,500

24. Jack Harvey, $158,800

25. Takuma Sato, $462,000

26. Stefan Wilson, $102,000

27. Dalton Kellett, $462,000

28. Jimmie Johnson, $207,900

29. Scott McLaughlin, $462,000

30. Colton Herta, $469,500

31. Romain Grosjean, $478,500

32. Callum Ilott, $463,000

33. Rinus VeeKay, $487,800