The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) announced Camping World will return as the title sponsor for their second season.

The SRX Series is a six-race, summer series that airs primetime on Saturday nights with the first 2022 race scheduled for June 18 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Fla.

“Announcing Camping World as the SRX Series Entitlement Sponsor is fantastic because it was on my bucket list of things to do when I arrived here in January,” said SRX CEO Don Hawk in a press release. “To have Camping World and Marcus return for another year is great for SRX and the fans at the track and on CBS. We look forward to a great partnership, activation and relationship for the upcoming season.”

Last year, nine drivers raced in all six rounds with one of the series founders, Tony Stewart, winning the championship on the strength of two wins and five podium finishes.

The series is designed as a place for current and former legends of auto racing to compete in identically prepared cars, much like the now defunct International Race of Champions, only with all of the races held on short tracks.

In 2022 Tony Stewart, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Marco Andretti, Michael Waltrip and Greg Biffle are the eight drivers who have been announced to run the entire schedule.

Also scheduled to appear this season are Tony Kanaan, Matt Kenseth, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, Dave Blaney, Hailie Deegan, Helio Castroneves, Ernie Francis Jr., Josef Newgarden, Ken Schrader and several short track aces.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with SRX and retain the entitlement sponsorship for the 2022 season,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World.

After the first race at Five Flags, the series will run on a weekly basis with their second stop at South Boston (Va.) Speedway on June 25. Round 3 will be held at Stafford (Conn.) Motor Speedway on July 2, then Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds on July 9, I-55 Raceway (Pevely, Mo.) on July 16 and will conclude the season at Sharon Speedway (Hartford, Ohio) on July 23.

All six races will air on CBS Primetime from 8 – 10 p.m. ET and stream on Paramount+.

Stafford and Nashville will each host their second SRX races with the other four venues new to the schedule.

Of particular interest will be the season-ender at Sharon, home track to Dave and Ryan Blaney as they will become the second famous father and son duo to compete in the series. In 2021, Chase and Bill Elliott battled head-to-head for much of the race until Chase earned the feature win and bragging rights.