IndyCar Detroit start times: The NTT IndyCar Series will say goodbye this weekend to Belle Isle Raceway, which has played host to races for 30 years.

Next year IndyCar will move across the Detroit River to downtown D-town on a new street course that will offer viewing opportunities for fans and probably fewer encounters with the stray wildlife on Belle Isle.

IndyCar will be racing for the 30th and final time at Belle Isle. Michael Andretti won the pole position there for the first race, which Bobby Rahal won on June 7, 1992. Scott Dixon and Helio Castroneves are tied with three wins apiece for most at the track.

Last year, Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson scored his first career victory at Detroit a day before Pato O’Ward’s win in the final IndyCar doubleheader weekend on Belle Isle.

Last year, @PatricioOWard passed four cars in five laps for the win in the @DetroitGP. Will the @ArrowMcLarenSP driver get it done again? Tune in Sunday at 3P ET on @USA_Network to find out. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/PynTMUXa3e — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 2, 2022

Sunday also will mark the final postrace dip in the James Scott Memorial Fountain, a winner’s tradition that began with Ryan Hunter-Reay in 2018.

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Detroit Grand Prix at Belle Isle Raceway (all times are ET):

DETROIT GRAND PRIX INDYCAR START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 3 p.m. ET on USA Network and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Marty Snider, Kevin Lee and Dave Burns are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2022.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 3:38 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 3:45 p.m. ET

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for practices and qualifying. The race also will be streamed on Peacock (in addition to the NBC Sports App/NBCSports.com streams and the NBC broadcast).

PRACTICE: Friday, 3:30 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 8:30 a.m. (Peacock Premium); Sunday, 10:15 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 12:35 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 70 laps (164.5 miles) on a 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course in Detroit.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Six sets primary, four sets alternate, one additional set available for rookies to use in first practice. Teams must use one new set of primary and alternate tires in the race. Teams must use one new set of primary and alternate tires in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 150 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 15 seconds per activation. The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 71 degrees with a 15% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 26 drivers racing Sunday at Detroit. Santino Ferrucci has replaced the injured Callum Ilott in the No. 77 Dallara-Chevrolet of Juncos-Hollinger Racing.

INDY LIGHTS RACES: Saturday, 11:30 a.m., 25 laps/45 minutes (Peacock Premium); Sunday, 12:10 p.m., 30 laps/55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY LIGHTS ENTRY LIST: Click here for the 13 drivers entered

DETROIT GRAND PRIX WEEKEND START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)

Friday, June 3

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

8:00 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

10:30 a.m.: Masters Endurance Legends USA practice

12:05 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship practice

2:25 p.m.: Indy Lights Series practice

3:30 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

4:45 p.m.: Masters Endurance Legends USA qualifying

5:30 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

5:55 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship qualifying

Saturday, June 4

7:30 a.m.: Gates open

7:45 a.m.: Indy Lights qualifying, Race 1

8:30 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series practice (Peacock Premium)

9:50 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship warmup

10:25 a.m.: Masters Endurance Legends, Race 1

11:30 a.m.: Indy Lights Race 1 (Peacock Premium)

12:35 p.m.: NTT IndyCar Series qualifying (Peacock Premium)

3:10 p.m.: Green flag for IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (100 minutes, TV: USA Network)

Sunday, June 5

7:30 a.m.: Gates Open

10:15 a.m.: NTT IndyCar Series warmup (Peacock Premium)

11 a.m.: Masters Endurance Legends, Race 2

12:10 p.m.: Indy Lights Race 2 (Peacock Premium)

3:38 p.m.: Command to start engines for the Detroit Grand Prix

3:45 p.m.: Green flag for the Detroit Grand Prix (70 laps/164.5 miles, USA Network, Peacock Premium)

