In a new video series called “UnHinched”, IndyCar on NBC analyst James Hinchcliffe sat down in his bus at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for conversations with several NTT IndyCar Series drivers.

Defending series champion Alex Palou was among the most revealing interviews with Hinchcliffe as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver went into detail about his disappointment in finishing second to Helio Castroneves in the 2021 Indy 500.

During the conversation (video below), Palou also discusses:

–The career support from his father, who took him to Formula One races at Barcelona;

–How he became a fan of Michael Schumacher over Fernando Alonso

–His family background (including a mother who isn’t as much of a racing fan).

–His recent marriage and owning a coffee shop in Spain with his wife;

–How he met Chip Ganassi Racing after qualifying for his first Indy 500;

–What he has learned from Scott Dixon about saving fuel

Hinchcliffe also sat down with Jimmie Johnson, Pato O’Ward, Tony Kanaan, Conor Daly and Graham Rahal.

All of the IndyCar driver sitdowns are available at NBCSports.com and on the Motorsports on NBC YouTube channel.

