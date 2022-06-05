Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IndyCar Detroit results, points: Will Power took charge of the championship race Sunday with his first victory of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series season, winning the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Power led 55 of 70 laps despite starting 16th, capitalizing on a shrew tire strategy for his No. 12 Dallara-Chevrolet. He moved atop the standings, three points ahead of Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson (who finished eighth).

The Team Penske became the sixth winner in seven IndyCar races this season (which also has featured seven different pole-sitters), and there’s been a new points leader after each of the past five races.

“Such a good field, like there’s no bad drivers,” Power said. “There’s no drivers that shouldn’t be there. They’re all good.

One of the best drives I’ve had in years! Can’t believe we got to jump in the fountain one last time in Belle Isle ⛲️#INDYCAR | #DetroitGP | #WP12 pic.twitter.com/wjqZ1IVqaX — Will Power (@12WillPower) June 5, 2022

“That’s just the norm for IndyCar now. There’s no series like this in the world. Try to guess who will win the next race or who will be on pole, win the championship. You couldn’t. It’s impossible. There’s so many good guys.”

Sunday’s race was the last at Belle Isle Raceway for IndyCar, which will move to a street course in downtown Detroit next year.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 70-lap race on the 14-turn, 2.35-mile street course at Belle Isle Raceway in Detroit. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

1. (16) Will Power, Chevrolet, 70, Running

2. (11) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 70, Running

3. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 70, Running

4. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 70, Running

5. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 70, Running

6. (18) Alex Palou, Honda, 70, Running

7. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 70, Running

8. (7) Colton Herta, Honda, 70, Running

9. (3) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 70, Running

10. (25) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 70, Running

11. (6) David Malukas, Honda, 70, Running

12. (13) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 70, Running

13. (2) Takuma Sato, Honda, 70, Running

14. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 70, Running

15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 70, Running

16. (14) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 69, Contact

17. (12) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 69, Running

18. (21) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 69, Running

19. (10) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 69, Running

20. (26) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 69, Running

21. (17) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 68, Running

22. (22) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 68, Running

23. (24) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 68, Running

24. (15) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 49, Contact

25. (4) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 21, Mechanical

26. (23) Graham Rahal, Honda, 2, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 107.111 mph; Time of race: 1 hour, 32 minutes, 8.8183 seconds; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: 1 for 1 lap. Lead changes: Four among four drivers. Lap leaders: Newgarden 1-13; Power, 14-24; Dixon 25; Palou 26; Power 27-70.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the seventh race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Power 255, Ericsson 252, O’Ward 243, Palou 241, Newgarden 208, Dixon 202, Rossi 181, Pagenaud 179, Rosenqvist 174, McLaughlin 173.

NEXT: The Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America will take place June 12 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Broadcast coverage will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET on USA.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule with dates, times, networks/streaming