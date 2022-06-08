Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

All 10 races of the 2022-23 Nitro Rallycross season will be broadcast live on Peacock as the series heads into its third year and goes global.

The program coverage will total nearly 80 hours of heats, qualifiers and main events with encore presentations on CNBC and NBC’s digital platforms

The season will begin June 18-19 in Lydden Hill in Southern England as Nitro Rallycross takes the series to six countries and three continents. In addition to England, the series will visit Sweden, Finland, Saudi Arabia and Canada. The season is scheduled to end in March 2023 at a still-to-be-announced location in the United States.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Nitro Rallycross for a second consecutive season, and Peacock is the perfect place for NRX superfans to come for every minute of live racing,” Mike Perman, vice president of programming for NBC Sports said in a release. “The action-packed, innovative style of NRX racing is a seamless fit in NBC Sports’ extensive motorsports portfolio.”

Last year’s calendar featured five rounds with eventual champion and series creator Travis Pastrana winning twice. The 2021 championship was so close that the margin of victory was not a margin at all; Pastrana beat Scott Speed on a tiebreaker. Third-place Timmy Hansen, who won the inaugural championship in 2018, was only one point back.

Nitro Rallycross features purpose-built courses that squeeze the action of rally racing into the confines of an arena. The 2021 courses featured combinations of asphalt, dirt and sand with jumps designed to launch the drivers above the roofs of cars racing below. Banked corners contributed to a dirt track racing feel that allowed cars to gain momentum before rocketing down the straights.

“It is great to have Nitro Rallycross back on Peacock for another season,” said Joe Carr, CEO of Thrill One Sports & Entertainment. “Nitro RX will expand globally to 10 races this season and debut the FC1-X, our all-electric, 1000+ hp supercar. With market leaders like NASCAR and INDYCAR, NBC Sports is the perfect home for our disruptive new motorsport.”