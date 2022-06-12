Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LE MANS, France — Toyota won the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the fifth consecutive time as the No. 8 car finishing ahead of the No. 7 in another dominant performance Sunday in the classic endurance race.

New Zealander Brendan Hartley had clinched pole position and was at the wheel as Toyota Gazoo’s No. 8 completed the race in sunny and warm conditions, with teammates Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa watching from the team garage.

Swiss driver Buemi has won the race four times while Hartley clinched his third win and second for Toyota after his first victory with Porsche in 2017. Both had modest Formula One careers.

U.S. PRESENCE: Many interested observers from IMSA and NASCAR were in France this week

Dane Tom Kristensen holds the record with nine wins.

Hirakawa secured his first victory to join Japanese countrymen Kazuki Nakajima (3 wins) and Kamui Kobayashi (1) as winners in the famed race, which was first held in 1923.

Jose Maria Lopez of Argentina followed a couple of minutes behind for Toyota’s No. 7 at the Circuit de la Sarthe in northwestern France.

Lopez was joined by Kobayashi and British driver Mike Conway, his teammates when the No. 7 won last year to underline how Toyota has broken the stranglehold of Audi and Porsche.

After a calm night, Toyota experienced a rare blip when the No. 8 punctured with Buemi at the wheel at around 7:30 a.m. and 15 minutes later Lopez stalled and needed an electrical reset, costing one lap.

📖 Toyota 2022 #LeMans24 scrapbook Thanks for the memories… pic.twitter.com/ni6KSizKkB — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 12, 2022

Ryan Briscoe closed out the race as the Glickenhaus 007 car finished in third place, five laps behind the winners.

American Josh Pierson became the youngest driver to participate at 16 years old, 188 days – making him slightly younger than fellow 16-year-old Matt McMurry was in 2014.

Pierson drove 97 laps as he shared duties on the United Autosports USA team driving an Oreca 07 with Oliver Jarvis and Alex Lynn, finishing sixth in the LM P2 category.